COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET to Open at Atlas Performing Arts Center

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ExPats Theatre will present the live stage production of COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET opening Wednesday, September 30th at 7:30 pm and running through October 18th at the Atlas Performing Arts Center, Lab II, 1333 H St NE, Washington, D.C.

Opening and Press night is Wednesday, September 30th, 7:30pm

Co-written by an international ensemble of four artists Erick Acuña (Peru), Vidyuth Sreenivasan (India), Jacqueline Youm (Senegal) and Karin Rosnizeck (Germany), this vibrant musical cabaret honors the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence by highlighting how immigrants continuously build and enrich the American story.

As “nation of immigrants”, America is a mosaic of arrival stories, and to celebrate its 250th anniversary, we are bringing four of them to the stage. The musical cabaret follows immigrants from Germany, India, Peru, and Senegal as they navigate the 'obstacle race' of integration—confronting the systemic complexities and cultural contradictions of their new home. Blending musical numbers, personal story telling, sharp satire, and dynamic humor, the ensemble dramatizes and humorizes these unique chronicles while reflecting the breadth of U.S. culture and its complex and ever-changing relationship to the world.

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