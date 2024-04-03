Biko's Manna & Mfundo Comes to Arena Stage This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The viral sensations Biko’s Manna & Mfundo last seen on The Jennifer Hudson Show in their world premiere solo concert will be appearing at Arena Stages’ Kogod Cradle Theater on April 3rd and 4th at 7:30pm for DC Jazz Fest. Over the past two years, Biko’s Manna's social media presence has expanded with over two million fans in the United States and across the world! At the ages of 17, 14, and 9 their combination of performing multiple music genres, including jazz and dance, has been celebrated by numerous artists including India Arie, Viola Davis, Timbaland, HER, Sheila E, Kirk Franklin, Jill Scott, Usher and more. They were also featured in the virtual Shakespeare Everywhere Gala produced by Shakespeare Theatre Company alongside such artists as Angela Bassett, Ralph Fiennes, Dame Judi Dench and more directed by LeeAnét Noble and Alan Paul.

Biko’s Manna & Mfundo the show, is a journey through jazz classics, traditional South African melodies and R&B favorites with theatrical interludes and dance! Throughout the show they pay homage to their teachers and jazz inspirations such as jazz legend Bheki Khoza, Dr. Tu Nokwe and Miriam Makeba. The show is being directed by internationally critically acclaimed mother daughter duo LeeAnét Noble (STOMP, Drumstruck, Rick Owens SS14, Disney Theatricals) and Lauretta Malloy Noble (Earth Wind and Fire, Paris Fashion Week) The cast includes the sibling band and their parents; Biko Star, Tau Lion, Manna Hero, Ayanda Pyramid (Sarafina, Drumstruck, IDOLS) and Sebone Bzorobzarabza Rangata (Drumstruck.) This show is perfect for all ages!

The show is running April 3rd to 4th at Arena Stage Kogod Cradle

All shows are at 7:30pm, $35 general admission $55.00 VIP Experience

1101 6th St SW, Washington, DC 20024