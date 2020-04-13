BWW Video: Another Public Service Announcement from DC'S Political Satire Performance Troop The Capitol Steps

A few days ago Senator Bernie Sanders was kind enough to record a public service announcement exclusive to Broadway World for which we were greatly honored.

Today we are again honored to have another distinguished senator record another exclusive message for our time. We at Broadway World are frankly humbled that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was able to take the time to do this for us at all. Let's face it, she did just run one heck of a campaign.

With a little help from DC's political satire performing troop known as The Capitol Steps, we hope this will make you laugh and give you a quick respite from all that is going on.

Senator Elizabeth Warren performed by Bari Biern.

Title graphics designed by Erin Teachman/DCP Creative LLC





