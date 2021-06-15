BWW Review: WE'RE GONNA DIE at Round House Theatre

You can tell things are getting better in the world just by watching the Round House Theatre's latest production. It's the last of their filmed productions, for one thing. At its start, more people are seen coming into the theater to react to the performance - some 25 instead of the five or 10 in past productions. It's not strictly a solo performance on stage, as others have been - there's a backing band that even sometimes interacts.

But lest you get too optimistic about coming out of the Covid tunnel into the wide open old days of theater, there is also the sobering title of the piece: "We're Gonna Die."

Despite that jolting declaration, Young Jean Lee's monologue with songs is meant to be, in the end, an uplifting reminder that we're all in this together. Life, yes; but also its opposite, which comes after the former's completion.

While it seems fitting during the underlying grief of the pandemic era and the incomprehensible death toll that likely reaches 600,000 this week, Young's piece was first presented in 2011 and includes enough relatable stumbling blocks to make it relatable in any era.

From being rejected by schoolyard friends to learning about betrayal, to the sudden, too-early paternal passing that leads to the show's conclusion (and title), they're all meant to be hurdles that come with life, but shouldn't define it. After all, you could do what Lee did - write songs about it.

Regina Aquino stars in the Round House production and her T shirt and Latex pant outfit lets you know she's a rock and roller at heart (or in memory). With big red lipstick on makeup probably meant to translate better to those 25 in the audience when it was filmed that it seems on the screen (where it's a little much), she's nothing if not expressive.

And when the four person band, separated for most of the show in individual cubbies festooned with old rock posters, begins to lay down the beat, she adapts to the many approaches of Lee's songs, from the "Let It Be" pace of the opening "Lullaby for the Miserable" to the punk influenced "I Still Have You" that begins with the intro of "Pretty Vacant."

Aquino has a strong, clear voice who seems less comfortable with the occasional rock shouting she has to do.

If the band gels well it's because they're an established unit, The Chance Club, whose guitarist Matthew Schleigh can coax some evocative, synth-like tones from his guitar, and Jason Wilson is musical enough to provide a bass solo. Still it seems like bandleader Laura Van Duzer may have a few of her own songs she'd rather play (and they may be doing one as people take their seats).

There's some nice color to Paige Hathaway's set, along with some authentic poster replications of Fugazi or Minor Threat. (Imagine having two Paiges involved in one production!).

Throughout the viral productions this season at the Round House, director of photography Maboud Ebrahimzadeh has been outstanding, Here he even gets a little experimental with some double exposure as if to remind us that theater this past year has long since morphed into full-fledged filmmaking.

Developed in a collective of 13 playwrights who honed their works, this one has a feel that it's still needs a bit of fleshing out, since it has only has a half dozen songs and an hour in length. But this combination confessional storytelling and fairly simple songs has been performed a number of places, and by some notable fans - David Byrne sang on stage to the title song once.

But Lee's own version of the piece - which is freely available online - has a straightforward approach and honest vulnerability that is difficult for actors to tap into. Director Paige Hernandez seems to eke out a more emphatic performance, and the choreography she conjures up for the band at the end - in a scene that's supposed to be goofy - is a little too much.

When it comes time for the singalong at the end - already stretched long with instrumental breaks, a capella versions and band introductions - a cut to the audience shows that the elder patrons of the Round House may not be as enthusiastic about singing about their demise as the theater may have hoped.

Still, the upbeat vibe at the end is underscored by the fact that this will be the last viral turn for the Round House this season; they come back live this fall.

Running time: About 60 minutes, no intermission.

Photo credit: Regina Aquino in "We're Gonna Die" at Round House. Photo by Paige Hernandez.

"We're Gonna Die" is streaming on demand through June 11. Tickets available online.