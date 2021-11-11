BWW Review: RENT at Signature Theatre

The company of Signature Theatre's production of Rent.

Photo by Christopher Mueller.

It's been too long since I wrote the following sentence. Signature Theatre is back with a perfect evening (or matinee) of theatre going!! The top DMV theatre company known for producing reimagined versions of musicals and cutting-edge plays is back and stronger than ever with a new production of Jonathan Larson's masterwork Rent.

Under the direction of Signature Theatre's wunderkind and newly appointed (so deserved) Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, this production puts you closer to the action than a standard staging of Rent. You are now literally in the world of the Bohemians living in the East Village at the end of the millennium.

Let me get something out of the way up front. Rent is a musical I avoided seeing in NY when it came out. I actually never saw a production of it until I moved to DC and it was a very good community theatre production. At the time I thought that the first two thirds of the show were excellent and then the multiple endings make the show lose steam. I can only imagine that if Jonathan Larson had lived to fix the end of the show, it would be a modern masterpiece of the American theatre.

The point of that small rant is that I have never been a "Renthead," but as in the past with musicals like Chess, Signature has done an outstanding job in fixing almost everything wrong with Rent. The multiple endings are still there, but this version at least makes the final ending feel like an actual finish.

Any production of Rent rises and falls on the performing company and Signature's production does not disappoint at any level.

As the filmmaker Mark Cohen, Jake Lowenthal brings a fresh take to the role made famous by Anthony Rapp. With a strong voice and top-notch acting chops Cohen's performance is one you won't soon forget. Be sure to take note of his perfect chemistry with Ines Nassara's fine portrayal of Joanne Jefferson during "Tango: Maureen".

Vincent Kempski in the Signature Theatre production of Rent.

Photo by Christopher Mueller.

Vincent Kempski as the wannabe songwriter/musician Roger Davis gives his best performance to date. His "One Song Glory" is a true highlight of the production and his "Without You" duet with the very talented Arianna Rosario as Mimi will rip your heart out.

Speaking of Arianna Rosario's performance of Mimi, it's very hard to make a drug addict someone you actually care about. By the end of this production, you will genuinely see that Mimi is a victim of circumstance and just can't help herself. Her performance of "Out Tonight" is a true showstopper.

Katie Mariko Murray in the Signature Theatre production of Rent.

Photo by Christopher Mueller.

Katie Mariko Murray's Maureen tears the house down with her knockout solo turn "Over the Moon".

As good as the principal performers are in this Rent there are several ensemble performers that deserve shout outs.

The first one being Kaiyla Gross who has the big feature in the show's hit song "Seasons of Love". All I can say is THAT VOICE!!

Next would be the insanely talented Adelina Mitchell who among other things makes Mimi's Mother another featured character. That's how strong her performance is.

Other strong-featured performances include Da'Von T. Moody as former Bohemian-turned-rich-kid Benjamin Coffin III and David Merino as Angel Dumott Schunard.

Complimenting the performances are high end production elements.

I have always said that scenic designer Paige Hathaway is a scenic goddess and her grunge slum design that encompasses every inch of Signature's MAX proves that theory yet again. How does she do that?

Lighting designer Adam Honoré's design goes from big and loud on things like "La Vie Boheme" and then for the quieter moments just lets the material breathe.

Sound Designer Ryan Hickey has made the show sound more like a theatre piece rather than a rock concert and that is a beautiful thing. This is actually the most acoustic sounding show I've heard at Signature and proves that a good sound designer like Hickey will enhance rather than impinge on the theatrical experience.

Mark G. Meadows' music direction brings the cast to full vocal potential. The harmonies on "Seasons of Love" are as strong as ever.

The five-piece band playing Steve Skinner and Tim Weil's orchestrations never overpower the singers. Led by Angie Benson on Keyboard 1 the rest of the band is DeAnte Haggerty-Willis (Guitar 1), Oliver Dyer (Guitar 2 and Keyboard 2), Eliot Seppa (Bass) and Dante' Pope (Drums).

Signature Theatre is back and in a big way with this production of Rent. Run, don't walk to Shirlington for a proper staging of this show before a likely dreadful non-equity version comes to town later on in the season at the National.

Matthew Gardiner and company are giving us a wonderful theatrical experience complete with a superb cast and production elements. If you only know the original staging, you need to see this production. If you are a first time Rent virgin, you need to see this production. You'll be "Over The Moon" for sure.

Running Time: Two Hours and thirty minutes including one intermission.

Rent runs through January 2nd, 2022 at Signature Theatre's MAX space which is located at 4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA.

For tickets, click here.