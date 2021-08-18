BWW Review: MOON MAN WALK at Constellation Theatre is a Wonderful Re-entry to In-Person Theater

Constellation Theatre welcomes audiences back to in-person performances with MOON MAN WALK, a sweet, funny, tender meditation on love, connection, and the people in our lives we need to get by.

Spencer, a librarian and aspiring writer, returns to his boyhood home after the sudden death of his devoted single mother Esther. On the plane home to Philadelphia, he meets Petrushka, who is as high-spirited and open as Spencer is contained and stiff. It is Petrushka who helps Spencer navigate his questions and anxieties when he finds a letter among his mother's things that dispels the story Esther created years ago about the whereabouts of Spencer's missing father.

James Ijames' gentle, quirky tale is a magical journey from a Philadelphia living room to the craters of the moon. In vignettes and flashbacks, director and choreographer Angelisa Gillyard propels us through time and space asking the audience to suspend disbelief and simply buckle in and enjoy the giddy, poetic, poignant story that contemplates how the stories we carry from childhood affect us well into adulthood.

MOON MAN WALK is Constellation's official return to in-person programming after the pause of more than a year necessitated by the pandemic. And, to ensure broad audience accessibility MOON MAN WALK will also be streaming.

How wonderful it is to have the opportunity to join together with others once again to experience great storytelling, gorgeous production elements, and the magic of theatre. For this production, the flexible space of Constellation's home at Source Theatre is oriented so no audience member is more than a few rows from the stage. We are close enough to read the actors' faces - a fleeting smile, a raised eyebrow, a subtle glance. There is once again the dynamic energy from performers feeding off the audience's response.

The cast of four is strong and endearing. The ensemble offers highly physical and commanding performances. Jonathan Del Palmer as Spencer is the soulful center of the play. From the little boy at the kitchen table to the man grappling with the death of his beloved mother and the growing love for Petrushka, Del Palmer's vulnerability draws us in. Jasmine Joy Brooks' Petrushka is bubbly, earthy, challenging and wise - a delightful counterbalance to Spencer's reticence. Renee Elizabeth Wilson is the powerful and determined Esther, devoted to her son. Wilson is also cast as nurse and flight attendant, but it is as Esther that she is most memorable and physically manifests Esther's great strength. Patrick M. Doneghy as Astronaut, Funeral Guy, Flower Guy and Kesi creates standout unique and touching characters, mining each for distinct and striking moments. As Spencer's father, Kesi, Doneghy is especially tender and complex.

MOON MAN WALK is a gorgeous show to behold thanks to the creative team's production elements. Scenic and Lighting Designer A.J. Guban makes effective use of projections that wrap the stage top to bottom - from the pocks and craters of the lunar surface to the mustard and brown geometric mid-century wallpaper of the family's Philadelphia living room. A ceiling of vinyl records with lights twinkling through like stars is another magical touch. Keven L. Alexander's sound design meshes the breathy whoosh of space travel with the songs of Aretha Franklin and Earth, Wind & Fire - balancing the realistic and fantasy elements of the production. From the strong lines of Esther's dresses, to the vibrancy and originality of Petrushka's clothes, or the mystery of the astronaut's helmet, Austin Blake Conlee's striking costumes help us better understand the characters.

The contrast of quiet and touching moments with lighter, physical comedy is a strength of the production. That said, the pacing was sometimes problematic - some scenes would have benefitted from a trim particularly since the production runs without an intermission.

MOON MAN WALK brings together a gifted cast, beautiful scenic elements, and deep and endearing storytelling for a wonderful re-entry into live, in-person theater.

Runtime: 105 minutes without intermission.

MOON MAN WALK by James Ijames runs in-person performances August 18 through August 22 at CulturalDC's Source Theatre, 1835 14th Street, NW. Performances are at 7:30, with additional 3 pm performances on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22. For tickets or for more information, please visit Constellation Theatre's website here.

In-Person Attendance Requirements: Full Covid vaccination is required for all patrons attending the theater. Patrons must present proof of Covid vaccination (card or photo). Patrons who are unable to be vaccinated must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of the performance. Additionally, audience members are required to wear masks while in the theater. More information on the organization's Covid-19 safety plan is available here.

Streaming Performances: A filmed performance of MOON MAN WALK will be available via Video On Demand from August 27 through September 12. Patrons who purchase a Video On Demand ticket will receive a link to stream the filmed production anytime during the virtual run. After pressing "play," patrons will have a 72-hour window in which to enjoy the show. Video On Demand tickets are $20 per household plus fees. For more information or to purchase tickets visit Constellation Theatre's website.

Photo Credits: All photos by DJ Corey Photography. Upper Left: Jonathan Del Palmer and Jasmine Joy Brooks. Top Right: Patrick M. Doneghy. Center Left: Renee Elizabeth Wilson and Jonathan Del Palmer. Bottom Right: Patrick M. Doneghy. Bottom Left: Jonathan Del Palmer and Jasmine Joy Brooks.