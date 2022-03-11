BWW Review: ADA AND THE ENGINE at Avant Bard Theatre

Dina Soltan and Matthew Pauli in Avant Bard Theatre's

production of Ada and the Engine.

Photo by DJ Corey Photography.

The compelling story of Ada Lovelace is back at Avant Bard Theatre after being postponed due to the pandemic for nearly two years. Ada and the Engine by Lauren Gunderson is set in the midst of the British Industrial Revolution surrounding Ada (Dina Soltan), a young scientist/mathematician, and Charles Babbage (Matthew Pauli), her intellectual soul mate. Both Ada and Charles play a fundamental role in the creation of an "Analytical Engine", the first resemblance of what a computer would be. While it was Charles who invented this powerful, calculating machine, it was Ada who gave it life and a soul by programming it.

The performance by Soltan starts before you even take your seat, immediately being able to see the world through her. Soltans characterization of Ada in her very young years at the play's beginning was not very believable, but as she settled into her adulthood the performance really matured. Soltan has been working on this role for nearly two years and has a clear grasp on Ada which is shown through her choices and connection with the other characters. The other roles of Charles Babbage (Matthew Pauli), Lady Byron/Mary Somerville (Jessica Lefkow), and Lord Lovelace/Lord Byron (Jon Reynolds) were all very strong. The connection, conflict, and chemistry between Charles and Ada was clear with both giving a powerful and vigorous performance. Lefkow did a good job at playing into the properness and niches of her characters, though it was difficult at times to separate the two. Reynolds did a great job at creating differences between his two characters changing his stature dramatically in between. This cast truly works together as an ensemble to make Ada's life come alive.

Megan Behm's direction of this whimsical and excitable play transports audience members back in time, while also not forgetting the fact that this play was only published in 2018. This new/old play, set in the round, immediately immerses audiences in as it blends time and technology as well as movement and music. Behm plays thoroughly with the dynamics of this story, especially in its rhythm and pace. What was truly delightful were the several scenes in the play in which the characters exchange letters back and forth. Rather than opting for a character standing statically reading a letter aloud, Behm uses fluid movement across the stage to make a point about communication in these scenes and how they function in the story as a whole. The intricate costume design by Allison Samantha Johnson, accented through the set design by David Ghatan do a good job of transporting the audience into the world through Ada's eyes.

Perhaps the most thrilling aspect of this production was the masterful lighting design by Ian Claar. Claar's lighting is not only beautiful but plays a fundamental role in distinguishing and blending mood, aesthetic, tone, and feeling in this production. Claar's specific choices will have you marveling and just when you think it can't get any better, Claar surprises you with a few tricks up their sleeve. This lighting design alone was enough to make finding this hidden theater worth it! Overall the design was extremely compelling with not one detail spared and will have you leaving the theater completely amazed.

Running Time: Two hours with one intermission.

Ada and The Engine is holding performances through March 26th, 2022 at the Gunston Arts Center Theatre Two which is located at 3700 S Four Mile Run Drive Arlington, VA..

For tickets, click here.