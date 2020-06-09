BWW News: Round House Theatre Suspends Live Performances for The Remainder of 2020

Round House Theatre announces further changes to the 2020-2021 Season in response to the ongoing pandemic. To ensure the safety and health of artists, audiences, students, and staff, Round House will not produce live performances for the remainder of 2020. Until further notice, Round House facilities, including the Bethesda theatre and the Education Center in Silver Spring, will be closed. As previously announced, all 2020 summer camps will be held virtually. At this time, the theatre hopes to return to live performances in early 2021. Round House will continue to create digital programming throughout the fall and winter. More details will be announced in the coming months.

"Governor Hogan's Roadmap to Recovery outlines a phased process for reopening Maryland. As Round House falls into the final phase of that plan, it has become increasingly clear that we will be unable to launch our 2020-2021 Season this September as originally planned," says Round House Managing Director Ed Zakreski. "While we are eager to return to live performances, we are working to make the best possible decisions to ensure the safety and health of our community. We are deeply grateful for everyone's patience, flexibility, and understanding."

Round House Artistic Director Ryan Rillete adds, "Our performance plans are continuing to evolve, and we will keep in touch regularly as we better understand our timeline for reopening. Round House will continue to create new and exciting digital programming throughout the fall and winter-please stay tuned. In the meantime, we encourage you to explore our Round House at Your House online programming to stay engaged with Round House while we are unable to gather in person."

ROUND HOUSE AT YOUR HOUSE

Round House at Your House is a slate of free digital programming, launched in March 2020. This content, which has been released throughout the spring, will remain free and archived online. Currently available programming includes:

Homebound , an original webseries that brings together DC-area playwrights, actors, and designers to explore life under Stay-at-Home orders in the Nation's Capital. 10 ten-minute episodes will air each Monday until July 6.

, an original webseries that brings together DC-area playwrights, actors, and designers to explore life under Stay-at-Home orders in the Nation's Capital. 10 ten-minute episodes will air each Monday until July 6. Theatre Education Challenges to keep students busy with the same methods of creating theatre taught by Round House Education-acting, movement, design, and playmaking. Ten weeks' worth of at-home activities for three different age groups are archived online.

to keep students busy with the same methods of creating theatre taught by Round House Education-acting, movement, design, and playmaking. Ten weeks' worth of at-home activities for three different age groups are archived online. Playwrights on Plays , a weekly online discussion series featuring Round House-affiliated artists. Literary Manager Gabrielle Hoyt interviews celebrated theatremakers about their own work and a play that has inspired them.

, a weekly online discussion series featuring Round House-affiliated artists. Literary Manager Gabrielle Hoyt interviews celebrated theatremakers about their own work and a play that has inspired them. Weekly Quarantini, the perfect way to end your week and learn more about local businesses. Food and Beverage Manager Hudson Tang sits down every week to teach viewers how to make a delicious drink highlighting local products.

Round House at Your House is fully funded by new contributions from the Round House Board of Trustees. For more information and updates on additional online content, please click here.

TICKET INFORMATION

At this time, new subscriptions are not available for purchase. We will resume subscription and ticket sales once updated plans for our 2020-2021 Season are announced. Current subscribers will be contacted directly about their 2020-2021 subscriptions.

If you have any questions, our Box Office associates will be happy to assist you at 240.644.1100. Associates are working remotely, Monday through Friday, 10:00am - 5:00pm ET.

ROUND HOUSE RESILIENCE

Contributions to the Round House Resilience Fund help us support local artists, keep staff employed, and provide exciting online artistic and educational content like Homebound, Theatre Education Challenges, and Playwrights on Plays. All gifts will be matched dollar for dollar by our generous Trustees-up to $200,000-until June 30.

Follow along with our matching gift challenge progress, learn more about how your contributions support Round House, and more by clicking here.

ABOUT ROUND HOUSE THEATRE

Round House Theatre is one of the leading professional theatres in the Washington, DC area, producing a season of new plays, modern classics, and musicals for more than 40,000 patrons each year at our theatre in Bethesda. Round House has been nominated for 197 Helen Hayes Awards and has won 37, including four Outstanding Resident Play Awards and the Charles MacArthur Award for Original New Play in 2016. Round House's lifelong learning and education programs serve more than 5,000 students each year at its Education Center in Silver Spring, in schools throughout Montgomery County, and at our Bethesda theatre. Cornerstone programs include Free Play, which provides free tickets for students age 13-college, the Teen Performance Company, which culminates in the student-produced Sarah Metzger Memorial Play, Summer Camp for students in grades K-12, and a full slate of classes for Adults & Youth.

