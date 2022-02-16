BWW Interview: Theatre Life with Luz Nicolas Entrevista de BWW: “Vida Teatral” con Luz Nicolás

Click Here for More Articles on DC - Theatre Life

Today's subject Luz Nicolas is currently living her theatre life onstage at GALA Hispanic Theatre in the World Premiere production of La Casa De La Laguna (The House on The Lagoon) where she once again is demonstrating her fierceness as one of the area's best performers. The production runs through February 27th.

El sujeto hoy, Luz Nicolás, actualmente vive su "vida teatral" en el escenario del Teatro Hispano GALA con el estreno mundial de La casa de la laguna, donde una vez más demuestra su ferocidad como una de las mejores actrices del área.

La producción se presenta hasta el 27 de febrero.

Luz is a GALA company member. She has appeared in many of their productions including Dona Rosita la soltera, La tia Julia y el escribidor, El perro del hortelano, Exquisita agonia, El viejo, el joven y el mar, Como agua para chocolate, La foto, Don Juan Tenorio, Cervantes: El ultimo Quijote (2017 Helen Hayes Award nomination, Outstanding Ensemble in a Play), Yerma (2016 Helen Hayes Award nomination, Outstanding Supporting Actress), Senorita y Madame: The Secret War of Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein, Mariela en el desierto, Los empefios de una casa, Canain, La senorita de Tacna and Cabaret Barroco.

Luz es miembro de la compañía de GALA. Se ha destacado en muchas de sus producciones incluyendo Doña Rosita la soltera, La tía Julia y el escribidor, El perro del hortelano, Exquisita agonía, El viejo, el joven y el mar, Como agua para chocolate, La foto, Don Juan Tenorio, Cervantes: El último Quijote (nominada al Premio Helen Hayes 2017 por Mejor Reparto en una Obra), Yerma (nominada al Premio Helen Hayes 2016 por Mejor Actriz de Reparto), Señorita y Madame: La guerra secreta de Elizabeth Arden y Helena Rubinstein, Mariela en el desierto, Los empeños de una casa, Canaín, La señorita de Tacna y Cabaret Barroco.

Other local and regional performing credits include Secret Things at 1st Stage, Alice in Costa Rica; Exquisita Agonia (2018 HOLA Award for Best Actress), Repertorio Espanol - NY, Miami Dade County Auditorium), An Invisibile Piece of this World at IATI Theatre, NY, Iberian Mystics: The Confluence of Faiths, part of the Iberian Suite: Global arts remix festival at Kennedy Center, The Vip at Single Carrot Theatre, Ultima partida (The Final Draw), a jazz and words performance, Grease, Hello Dolly, The Merchant of Venice, Los intereses creados, La casa de Bernarda Alba, Dona Rosita la soltera, and a multi-disciplinary piece with jazz and texts by Federico Garcia Lorca at the Embassy of Spain in Washington, D.C. She also toured with that production.

Sus otros créditos locales y regionales incluyen Secret Things en 1st Stage, Alice en Costa Rica, Exquisita agonía (Premio HOLA 2018 a la Mejor Actriz), Repertorio Español - NY, Auditorio del Condado de Miami Dade), An Invisibile Piece of this World en IATI Theatre, NY, Iberian Mystics: The Confluence of Faiths, parte del festival internacional Iberian Suite: Global arts remix en el Kennedy Center, The Vip en Single Carrot Theatre, Última partida, un espectáculo de jazz y textos, Grease, Hello Dolly, The Merchant of Venice, Los intereses creados, La casa de Bernarda Alba, Doña Rosita la soltera, y una pieza multidisciplinaria con jazz y textos de Federico García Lorca en la Embajada de España en Washington, D.C. También estuvo de gira con esa producción.

Luz worked in her native Spain for 20 years in musical and

classical theater, television, and film.

Luz trabajó por 20 años en la industria musical y de teatro clásico, televisión y cine en su país natal de España.

As you have read, Luz is not limited in her theatrical performing greatness. Her resume shows off her incredible versatility proving why she keeps working and wowing audiences.

Como ha leído, la grandeza de Luz como actriz no tiene límite. Su experiencia confirma su versatilidad, la cual demuestra el por qué sigue trabajando y cautivando al público.

Consider a trip to GALA Hispanic Theatre to see La Casa De La Laguna (The House on The Lagoon). By doing so you are supporting this fine company and you'll have a chance to catch a wonderful cast that includes the oh so talented Luz Nicolas.

Considere una visita al Teatro Hispano GALA para ver La casa de la laguna. Al hacerlo, estará apoyando a una excelente compañía y tendrá la oportunidad de presenciar a un elenco maravilloso que incluye a la talentosa Luz Nicolás.

She lives her theatre life to the fullest and audiences reap the rewards. It's a win-win for all!!

Ella vive su "vida teatral" al máximo y el público cosecha las recompensas.

Es una situación en la que todos salen ganando!

Where did you spend your childhood?

Dónde pasaste tu infancia?

In Madrid, Spain

En Madrid, España

At what age did you get interested in performing?

A qué edad comenzó tu interés por la actuación?

Since I can remember. I started performing when I was a child.

Desde que tengo memoria. Empecé a actuar de niña.

Where did you receive your theatrical training?

Dónde recibiste tu entrenamiento teatral?

I trained in different schools but the most important was the William Layton Theatre Lab.

Estudié en distintos lugares pero el más importante fue el Laboratorio de Teatro William Layton.

Luz Nicolas in an early career TV show entitled There is No One Living Here (Aquí no hay quien viva). Photo courtesy of the artist.

Luz Nicolás al inicio de su carrera en un programa de televisión titulado Aquí no hay quien viva. Foto cortesía de la artista.

What was your first professional performing job?

Cuál fue tu primer trabajo como actriz profesional?

In a musical called The Coming Deluge.

En un musical: El diluvio que viene.

L to R. Luz Nicolás and Yaiza Figueroa in The House on the Lagoon.

Photo by Daniel Martínez.

De izquierda a derecha: Luz Nicolás y Yaiza Figueroa en La casa de la laguna.

Foto por Daniel Martínez.

Can you please tell us a little something about La Casa De La Laguna (The House on The Lagoon) and also something the characters you play in the show?

Puedes contarnos sobre La casa de la laguna y los personajes que interpretas en el programa?

It's an epic story about several generations in Puerto Rico and their relationship with the island.

Es una historia épica acerca de varias generaciones en Puerto Rico y su relación con la isla.

I play two different roles, Abby and Rebecca. They are pretty antagonist. Abby is a woman committed in poor communities and Rebecca is a woman who lives in a wealthy bubble. Two different life experiences in the same place.

Yo interpreto dos roles completamente distintos. Abby y Rebecca. Abby es una mujer comprometida con los necesitados, mientras que Rebecca vive en una burbuja de abundancia. Dos experiencias de vida diferentes en el mismo sitio.

What was it about the script that attracted you to it?

Qué fue lo que te atrajo del guión?

I liked the book by Rosario Ferré very much.

Me encantó la novela de Rosario Ferré.

Luz Nicolás in Doña Rosita la soltera.

Photo by Daniel Martínez.

Luz Nicolás en Doña Rosita la soltera.

Foto por Daniel Martínez.

You work regularly at GALA Hispanic Theatre. Some would say that the work they produce isn't for a mainstream audience and only caters to a specific demographic. What do you say to the company's naysayers about this wrongly assumed theory?

Trabajas regularmente en el Teatro Hispano GALA. Algunos dirían que las obras que GALA produce no son para una audiencia mayoritaria sino para un grupo demográfico específico. ¿Qué le dirías a los detractores de la compañía sobre esta teoría errónea?

GALA produces Latino and Hispanic playwrights but I believe that it doesn't cater to a specific demographic. They are universal stories.

GALA produce obras de autores latinoamericanos e hispanos, pero no creo que éstas sean para un grupo demográfico especifico ya que son historias universales.

GALA Hispanic Theatre hires performers and creatives from all over the world. What do you find to be the biggest difference in the way an overseas artist approaches doing theatre versus and American artist?

El Teatro Hispano GALA contrata a artistas de todas partes del mundo. ¿Cuál consideras que es la mayor diferencia en la manera en que un artista extranjero aborda el teatro versus a un artista estadounidense?

I don't see much of a difference in approaches regarding professional theatre. It is a very hard and demanding job all over the world.

No veo muchas diferencias en referencia al teatro profesional. Es un oficio duro y exigente en todas partes del mundo.

You recently completed a run of Secret Things at 1st Stage. Was that your first fully performed in English show? If yes, was the process of learning your dialogue any different?

Recientemente completaste la obra Secret Things en 1st Stage. ¿Fue esa tu primera producción totalmente en inglés? De ser así, ¿fue distinto el proceso de aprender el diálogo?

It wasn't my first time performing in English but every time I do I need more time to study the script and spend many hours to find the right pronunciation of every word.

No fue la primera vez que actué en inglés, aunque cada vez que lo hago me lleva mucho más tiempo estudiar el texto y dedico muchas horas a la pronunciación correcta de cada palabra.

After La Casa De La Laguna closes, what does 2022 hold in store for you?

Una vez concluya La casa de la laguna, ¿qué te depara el año 2022?

Abyss by Abel González Melo in Miami and Madrid.

Abismo de Abel González Melo, en Miami y en Madrid.

Translations (except Ms. Nicolas' answers) by Camille Cintrón Devlin.

Traducciones (excepto las respuestas de la Srta. Nicolás) por Camille Cintrón Devlin.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

Logotipo de "Vida Teatral" fue diseñado por Kevin Laughon.