BWW Interview: Directors Mark Jaster and Sabrina Selma Mandell Discuss BAROCOCO

59E59 Theaters (Artistic Director: Val Day, Managing Director: Brian Beirne) is currently staging their latest devised production by the Happenstance Theater, BAROCOCO. BAROCOCO is running in Theater B. The show began previews on February 9, and opens today, February 13th. It is set to play until March 6, 2022.

Driven by physical comedy and precise choreography, BAROCOCO dives into the late Baroque and flaunts 18th-century finery, wigs, panniers, gestural styling, elaborate ornamentation, and the excesses of Rococo in this unique theatrical experience. A charming and charismatic six-person ensemble exposes an indulgent aristocratic lifestyle precariously perched on the edge of its extinction. Tickets begin at $30 and are on sale now.

The cast of BAROCOCO includes Gwen Grastorf, Caleb Jaster, Mark Jaster, Sabrina Selma Mandell, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, and Alex Vernon. BAROCOCO is a collaboratively innovative ensemble work devised by DC-based performance group Happenstance Theater and directed by its co-Artistic Directors, Mark Jaster and Sabrina Selma Mandell.

BroadwayWorld discussed the unique devised piece with directors Mark Jaster and Sabrina Selma Mandell.

What was your initial process for working with an ensemble to create such a stylized devised work?

Our ensemble has been devising together since 2012. In that time, we have developed a common vocabulary that helps when generating material. For BAROCOCO, we set out to explore the high gestural style of the Baroque, and in our research came across a recently published trove of last letters written by people swept up in the French Revolution's "reign of terror," most written in their final days or hours before being guillotined. These informed our premise. Much of the stylization came from our collective observation of paintings of the Baroque era. We also consulted with Caroline Copeland of the NY Baroque Dance Co. on period movement and with master fight choreographer Brad Waller.

Is BAROCOCO inspired at all by Commedia dell'Arte and Molière's work with physical comedy?

It is Molière and Commedia "adjacent." We are looking at the Comedy of Manners through a physical comedy lens.

Because of the extent of the physical choreography and comedy in combination with its devised nature, would you say that BAROCOCO is immersive for the audience or interactive in any particular ways?

The show is not immersive or "interactive" per se, but there is no 4th wall, and the audience is acknowledged by the characters as present in the room. As theatrical clowns, we, as performers, tend to include the audience in the "play".

How did you go about creating the cast of performers for this show to decide which people would collaborate best together?

Because we are a consistent ensemble, we began with the cast in place. We did have to replace the role of musician after the production's initial run when Karen Hansen, who arranged and/or composed the music for the show, retired. That required a reworking of the role to fit Caleb Jaster's energy and skills. The rest of us have worked together over many years on a variety of shows, so as we originally explored the material, we set out to develop a hierarchy of characters with particular attention to their status in the context of this highly stratified social world. As we improvised a number of scenarios, the hierarchy and character dynamics became clear. We are always looking for what works best for the dramaturgy of the piece, and part of that is choosing a status palette. Like an artist's palette. What combination will give us the most to play with? In this period, status was everything!

In what ways did you help foster the sense of community needed among the cast to create a sense of cohesiveness and unity in creating the show as a group?

Our ensemble is, in many ways, like an old Commedia troupe or a band of musicians, in that we have worked together through so many projects over the years that much of our personal lives has blended into our creative work. We're married, as are Sarah and Alex. We bring all of that to the table. Over the years we have learned about one another's idiosyncrasies, and we are always working on how best to communicate and support each other's needs, play to our strengths, and challenge our weaknesses. A guiding principle seems to be that, like a chosen family, we are all committed to Happenstance Theater. We recognize the value of our work together and how lucky and privileged we are to have built such a strong ensemble. So far that has kept us together.

See BAROCOCO now through March 6th at 59E59 Theaters (Theater B)! Purchase tickets here.

Photo Credits: Photos By Kintz (via the Happenstance Theater's website)