BWW Blog: Zooming Through Summer - What I Learned

One of my favorite quotes (that you would definitely find on a pillow in Marshall’s) reads: try to learn something from everything.

This summer was a chaotic mess. There, I said it. Abrupt start to an article...but, I mean...we all were thinking it anyway. During the 3 months when we're supposed to be out and about the most, eating ice cream and having summer adventures, we were stuck indoors just trying to stay safe. (Although I still ate a lot of ice cream, so that's something.) Personally, I was supposed to be working as an acting intern with a local theatre company...so this summer has truly been NOTHING like I expected. I'm sure that's the same for all of us theatre lovers and students, used to the human closeness that comes with our craft. Our livelihood relies on such strong in-person connections that it's easy to feel less than passionate once they're reduced to a computer screen. And this summer has felt like one giant Zoom call.

However, on my daily walk today, I noticed the leaves were starting to turn...and I felt...wistful? That can't be right, I thought to myself. This summer was NOT worth reminiscing over. But it's true!! No matter how awful a summer turns out, I always feel introspective whenever it draws to a close. I like to prepare for the upcoming school year by reflecting on what I've learned and experienced from the past season, even if it was during a worldwide pandemic. I think this is either a biological-human thing...or just a Leah thing. It may be just a Leah thing. I digress.

One of my favorite quotes (that you would definitely find on a pillow in Marshall's) reads: try to learn something from everything. And although this summer was truly an infamous one...there are still a few "somethings" I learned, and ways I want to carry them forward throughout this school year. So, for this blog, I combine my end-of-summer wistfulness and my love for making lists to present: Top 3 Things I Learned This Summer. (Better title options for this list are MORE than welcome)

3: The Little Things

A lot of my days this summer felt... similar. Without places to go or people to see, the weeks sometimes bordered on monotonous. Or as my mom likes to say, "just another Blur-sday." When the days started to run together, not one of them felt remotely special or enjoyable- and that's not good. Everything was more annoying, I felt less motivated to work, and the stress piled up. I found gratitude an effective tool to help combat these feelings of monotony. Having good days are sometimes as simple as appreciating the little things!! A beautiful blue sky, an excellent episode of my favorite show, a kind text from a friend. Wholeheartedly appreciating these little things made the day feel special, and I just felt happier. More open and creative! So, during the school year, I want to take the time to appreciate at least three little things throughout the day. Just three! Doesn't matter how small, as long as they're important to me. Hopefully this will break up the daily routines of virtual class and homework and help make each day feel a bit more special.

2: Keep. Learning.

I hear it in every interview with actors, every time the host asks them for a piece of advice to the young actors. "Keep learning," they say. "Keep studying and bettering your craft." When this summer started, I thought I had no clue how to do that. My internship was cancelled, I missed my classes and the in-person magic of theatre. I worried I'd fall behind this summer. Then, I began to open my eyes. Realized that the chance to better my craft is everywhere. We theatre students live to tell the stories of humanity. So, we can learn just by listening! Tuning in to the world, connecting and observing the stories and emotions of those around us. But, there's also so many other ways to stay involved with theatre- reading actor's memoirs, practicing your favorite monologue, even just listening to an actor's podcast (ex. "In The Envelope")! These are little tasks that we can enjoy every day to keep us fresh and creative, always growing and learning. I definitely want to carry this forward throughout the year, so that I don't feel like I'm "missing out" on the chance to learn by staying home from school. Besides virtual classes, I want to make sure to continue practicing my craft outside the computer screen through reading, creating my own content, practicing monologues, etc. I also want to make sure I'm tuned in to the world around me, so that I not only become a better actor, but a more empathetic and well-rounded human.

1: Acknowledge When You Do It Right

One of my earlier BWW articles discussed how to pick yourself up after rejection and get yourself back on track (see: "When It All Goes Wrong"). But what about when something goes right? A lot of times this summer, I would focus on everything I was doing "wrong" (ex. bad self-tape) without congratulating myself when I did something right (ex. booking a job!) Instead of congratulating myself, I would simply check the box in my head (finished this monologue- check!) and move on to the next task. Over time, this ALWAYS led to internal frustration. I felt like I wasn't doing anything right, when I actually just never took time to congratulate myself! That's not a healthy way of thinking, but it's also common. Oftentimes, we give our inner critics so much power that we forget to be kind to ourselves!! So, this year I want to try and celebrate when something goes right. This can be as simple as talking to myself a little kindlier, like I would a friend. Theatre is a career full of rejection and hardship, and never taking the time to appreciate my own successes will make it even harder. And that goes for all of you too!! You are all passionate, creative and special human beings- who succeed in so many ways each day! So, let's take moments to celebrate ourselves this year. These are difficult times, so don't forget to give yourself props every day- even if it's just for showing up and being you!!

I wish everyone luck and happiness as we say goodbye to summer and prepare to start the school year. Remember- appreciate the little things, never stop learning, and celebrate yourselves!! My inbox is ALWAYS open for any theatre related questions (or just to talk!!), so feel free to reach out anytime! (vettegirl17@verizon.net) Until next article, stay safe and keep creating!!

Love,

Leah





