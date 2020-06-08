BWW Blog: Handling Creative Burnout and Creating Community

Hello theatre students, Broadway lovers and creators around the world! For those who don't know me yet, my name is Leah Packer- I'm a sophomore studying theatre at the University of Maryland, and a new Broadway World student blogger! For a little more background on my journey to pursuing theatre in college, be sure to check out my first article! But today, I'll be writing a little bit about how to continue developing your craft during these unprecedented times...without experiencing a total creative burnout.

During this quarantine, there have been a TON of free resources for us students- online Zoom webinars, general sessions with casting agents, free classes and more!! Everyone reminds us to make the absolute most of this free time to really hone our craft, as well as learn about 1,000 new skills to add to the ole' resume. That way, when the world resumes- us theatre students are now way ahead of the game, with finely crafted acting techniques and new special skills! Okay, pause. Did reading those last three sentences stress anyone else out? Because it stressed me out just writing it. Trying to work on your craft, better yourself, take advantage of all these free opportunities, AND trying to keep mentally sane during a worldwide quarantine? It's enough to make anyone's head spin. And it can lead to what I like to call (although I don't think I made this term up- I'm not THAT good) creative burnout. Creative burnout happens when you are just so overwhelmed that you have no creative juices or drive left. The thought of creating or making theatre just makes you feel exhausted. And that's not a good headspace to be in- theatre is supposed to bring joy!! So, how do we continue to better ourselves (and our craft) without constantly reaching this state of mind? I have found the answer in the 4 C's. Let me explain-

Recently I attended a free webinar led by a theatrical life coach (Bret Shuford- he's incredible!!) about time management during quarantine and how to stay creative. He talked about the overflow of resources right now, asking us if we felt burned out and overwhelmed by all these opportunities. I sat on the other side of the screen emphatically nodding my head- YES BRET HELP ME YES. Bret then went on to reassure and remind us that we do not have to immediately pounce on every, single free opportunity. Instead, he said to direct our focus towards the specific parts of our craft that we want to improve. So, for example, instead of trying to sign up for 10 free webinars...try and find one new monologue you want to work on. Then, take it step by step, just like you would in "normal life." But, without all these free classes filling our time...how do we structure our lives now? He talked about something called the 3 C's (well, I added my own fourth C...more on that later) and they have been helping me structure my time ever since! The 3 C's are: career, community, center. Let's explore each one in turn!!

Career: The golden ticket. Everyday, try to find something (no matter how small!) that propels you in the direction you want your career to go. This can be as simple as trying to find a new monologue. Or, reading a theatre book. Maybe even trying to film that self-tape you've been putting off (guilty). As long as it's helping you and your acting in some way, it's an excellent part of your day.

Community: I want to delve a little deeper into this one, especially right now. I actually wrote the majority of this article a while ago, in which I referred to "community" as simply keeping close to your friends and family throughout this period of isolation (which of course, is still a major part of life). But in the past few weeks, the idea of creating community has taken on a whole new meaning. Now more than ever, it means using your voice (and your art!!) to speak up for what you believe in, in order to form a better, more loving world. Theatre is all about using stories to learn from one another, connect with the human experience and draw us all a little closer together. And right now, we can use that to share the stories of those who have faced oppression for far too long, to help amplify their voices and build a truly inclusive and welcoming community. So, try to accomplish something every day, (again, no matter how small) that can help build a better world. Personally, I have been reading plays by African-American Playwrights about the black experience (Actor Aesthetic has a list of the Top 20), and sharing the stories of others whose ideas I respect and want to see enacted. I am trying to find ways to use my voice each day to support the change I wish to see in the world. In my effort to help create this change, the most important tools I've found are kindness and empathy. Taking the time each day to check in with people, asking how they are feeling (and truly listening if they respond), reminding them how much they mean to you...little things like these often make bigger differences than you can realize. When we perform, we create a community with our audiences. What would us artists be without the desire to create that same loving community in our world?

Centering: These are crazy times and these days often leave us feeling overwhelmed and anxious about the world (which is completely okay/natural). But you can't always be trying to create art/help others from places of fear and anxiety, it's only going to make you crazy. So, find something every day (no matter how small) that centers you. It can be five minutes of writing, reading your favorite play, or even just listening to music! Anything that gets you in a calmer state of mind.

Now on to secret door number 4, the fourth (Leah originated) C!! I call this one Content. I've been really into reading actor's memoirs recently (10/10 recommend Leslie Odom Jr's!!), and a lot of them give the same advice for budding careers: create your own content. If you want to be the lead? Write your own play- and then cast yourself! Need an original, fresh monologue to bring to the table? Draft your own! The sky truly is the limit when you're calling the creative shots. Even if you never do anything with this content, it gives you a chance to flex those wonderful creative muscles (easier than flexing your real muscles...not like I'd know or anything) and makes you feel so good about yourself!!

For example, last week...I sat down and wrote a one act play. And...it was bad. Awful, in fact. BUT it felt incredible to write!! I was smiling ear to ear, as I put down my pen and acknowledged that I had created something!! I had contributed to the theatre world!! (Not really, I hope no one ever performs that play). But WOW, did it feel good. It's activities like that- fun, keeps your imagination active, helps you CREATE.

Next article, I'll be doing a little "day in Leah's life" so you all can see how I'm using these 4 C's to try and stay in my theatre-loving groove without going stir-crazy all the time. You will also get the chance to see how many times I journey to the fridge in one day. Oops.

If you have any questions (or any content you want to see in upcoming articles)- PLEASE reach out!! My inbox is always open for readers and new theatre-loving friends (vettegirl17@verizon.net), and I can't wait to hear from you!! Until next article, stay happy and healthy- and keep creating!! The world needs us theatre students-

Love,

Leah

Related Articles