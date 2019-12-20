BOY Comes to The Keegan Theatre

The Keegan Theatre kicks off 2020 with the DC premiere of Anna Ziegler's BOY, opening February 7 and running through March 7, 2020, at the Andrew Keegan Theatre in Washington, DC. BOY is directed by Keegan Artistic Director Susan Marie Rhea. The press opening is on Tuesday, February 11 at 8:00pm.

Inspired by true events, BOY is a moving and poignant story about a search for personal identity and acceptance. In the 1960s, following a surgical accident, a well-intentioned doctor convinces the parents of twin boys to raise one as a girl. Two decades later, the repercussions of that choice continue to unfold, as those involved struggle to connect with each other and themselves, stuck between their hope for the future and their uncertainty about the past. BOY explores the beauty of finding love, the complexity of gender identity, and the consequences of the choices we make for those we love.

"It is an honor to work with this tremendous cast and design team to bring Ziegler's beautiful script to life," says Rhea. "I'm especially delighted to introduce John Jones and Lida Maria Benson to our audiences, as they take to the Keegan stage for the first time."

Jones and Benson were cast from Keegan's recent open call. Joining them in BOY are Karen Novack (UNNECESSARY FARCE, AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY), Vishwas (GOD OF CARNAGE), and company member Mike Kozemchak (currently on stage in AN IRISH CAROL). The creative team, led by director Susan Marie Rhea, includes Emily Dwornik (Stage Manager), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties/Set Dressing Designer), Matthew J. Keenan (Set Designer), Josh Sticklin (Production Designer/Production Manager), Alberto Segarra (Lighting Designer), Jeremy Bennett (Projections Designer), Niusha Nawab (Sound Designer), Alison Johnson (Costume Designer) and Liz Winston and Clarke Whitehead (Dramaturgs).

"The rehearsal process for BOY has been a really meaningful experience so far," Rhea continues, "with the cast and team diving deep into the personal and social circumstances of these complex characters. I am eager to share this nuanced exploration of self-acceptance and love with audiences, and to see what conversations and connections it engenders."

As a way of enriching the conversation around the DC premiere of BOY, Keegan's Boiler Room Series will also produce a staged reading of a new musical by Buzz Mauro and Norman Allen, ALIX IN WONDERLAND, on Monday, February 24. A celebration of personal discovery, ALIX is a wholly original, musical take on the classic story which explores social norms, self-perception, and what it really means to grow up in today's world.

This is Keegan Theatre's 23rd season performing in Washington, DC. The Keegan Theatre produces powerful productions of classic and modern plays and musicals, offered to the community at affordable prices. Our work is fueled by the highest caliber acting and design, scripts that put real people out there on the stark edges of life, and a directing approach that honors clear, authentic storytelling.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You