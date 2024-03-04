Arts on the Horizon to Present World Premiere of OFF THE PAGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arts on the Horizon, a non-verbal theatre company whose programs are specifically designed for children ages 0 to 6, will present Off the Page, a world premiere play, as part of its 2023-24 season. Off the Page will run April 5, 6, and 7, 2024 at Theatre on the Run in Arlington, Virginia, and April 20 and 21, 2024 at The Lyceum in Alexandria, Virginia. The show will also tour locally to schools and daycare centers in April and May 2024.

Off the Page, created and directed by Ryan Sellers, was created specifically for an audience of children ages 3-6 and their families.

About the show:

The magic of books can transport us to new worlds! When an imaginative young child dives into a book, the stories come to life around them. Through dance, music, puppetry, and vibrant imagery, this world premiere production will use an immersive design to unfold around the audience. Watch a new world come to life right before your eyes!

We are thrilled to work with Arts on the Horizon company member, Ryan Sellers, again, on this immersive production. Ryan has been an actor, choreographer, director, and playwright with the company since 2014. He was the creator and director for Adventures with Mr. Bear, director for Birds of a Feather, and choreographer for Outside the Lines. He has also performed with the company in Sunny and Licorice, Point A to Point B, and By the Seashore. Additionally, he has directed, adapted, and choreographed with Synetic Theater, and has been seen on stage as a performer at such local theaters as Signature Theatre, Round House Theatre, Studio Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Folger Theatre, Ford's Theatre, Constellation Theatre Company, Keegan Theatre, Solas Nua, and Monumental Theatre Company. Ryan won a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play - Hayes in 2023 and is currently nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical - Helen this year.

The show features actors, Quincy Vicks and Joshua Cole Lucas. Quincy's recent credits include A Year With Frog and Toad (Imagination Stage); You're A Good Man Charlie Brown (Adventure Theatre); Seussical the Musical and Push the Button (Keegan Theatre); Once on this Island, Crowns, and RENT (ArtsCentric); and How Old is a Hero (Discovery Theater). Joshua is a DC based actor, dancer, teaching artist, and theatrical carpenter. He has worked primarily with Synetic Theater, where his performing credits include The Telltale Heart, The Golden Fish, The Tempest, Snow Queen, The Phantom of the Opera, Midsummer Night's Dream, Host and Guest, and Dracula.

Rounding out the production team are Alexa Cassandra Duimstra (Costume Design), Luke Hartwood (Props and Puppet Design), Tori Tolentino (Sound Design), E-hui (Lighting and Set Design), Natalie Cutcher (Dramaturg), Jillian Riti (Stage Manager), and Hansin Arvind (Assistant Stage Manager).

PERFORMANCE AND TICKET INFORMATION

At Theatre on the Run:

3700 S Four Mile Run Dr, Arlington, VA 22206

Friday, April 5 at 10:30am

Saturday, April 6 at 10am and 11:30am

Sunday, April 7 at 11am

At The Lyceum:

201 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Saturday, April 20 at 10am and 11:30am

Sunday, April 21 at 11am

Tickets are $10 for children and adults and can be purchased online at https://www.artsonthehorizon.org/offthepage.html or at the door on the day of the performance. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

Arts on the Horizon offers a military family rate for all performances. Active-duty military personnel and their family can purchase these discounted tickets directly on the website and will need to show a current military ID when picking up their tickets on the day of the performance.