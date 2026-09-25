Arena Stage to Present Expressive Classroom Workshop For Educators
The workshop at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater will teach educators how to blend design elements with improvisation and character work.
Arena Stage will offer a 4-hour professional development workshop for K-12 art and drama educators on Saturday, October 3, 2026, from 10:30AM – 2:30PM.
Bring a multi-sensory approach to your teaching. This 4-hour workshop invites K-12 educators to look closely at the relationship between visual art and theater, and how both can serve core academic areas like science, math, and literacy.
Together, educators will practice blending design elements with improvisation and character work to build deeper student comprehension. You will leave with a clear roadmap for creating collaborative lessons that encourage every student to think and create from multiple perspectives.
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