Arena Stage to Host Playtime Pantomime Theater Class For Ages 3 -5

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Arena Stage will present PLAYTIME PANTOMIME, an interactive theater class designed for children ages 3–5 using imaginative movement, games, and silent storytelling to introduce theater fundamentals.

Classes will take place on Tuesdays, October 6 - November 10 (October 6, 13, 20, 27 | November 3, 10, from 10:30 – 11:30AM. The cost is $150 at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater.

Pages leap to life in this playful introduction to theater! Blending imaginative movement with interactive theater games, young creators will explore the magic of silent storytelling as they act out picture books and dream up original adventures of their own. This class is the perfect playground for boosting body awareness, sparking early literacy, and burning off energy in a fun, active environment. All children must be diaper-free and restroom-independent to attend.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 09 Hrs 23 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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