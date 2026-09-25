Arena Stage to Host Playtime Pantomime Theater Class For Ages 3 -5
Classes will take place on Tuesdays, October 6 - November 10.
Arena Stage will present PLAYTIME PANTOMIME, an interactive theater class designed for children ages 3–5 using imaginative movement, games, and silent storytelling to introduce theater fundamentals.
Classes will take place on Tuesdays, October 6 - November 10 (October 6, 13, 20, 27 | November 3, 10, from 10:30 – 11:30AM. The cost is $150 at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater.
Pages leap to life in this playful introduction to theater! Blending imaginative movement with interactive theater games, young creators will explore the magic of silent storytelling as they act out picture books and dream up original adventures of their own. This class is the perfect playground for boosting body awareness, sparking early literacy, and burning off energy in a fun, active environment. All children must be diaper-free and restroom-independent to attend.
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