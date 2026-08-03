Arena Stage to Host Audition Workshop for Teens

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Arena Stage will host an Audition Workshop for Teens on Sunday, August 30, at the Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C.

Designed for performers ages 13-18, the three-hour workshop offers hands-on training in audition techniques within a supportive, low-pressure environment. Participants will receive individualized feedback while learning practical strategies to strengthen their audition skills and build confidence.

Throughout the workshop, students will explore how to select and prepare audition material, make strong performance choices, and present themselves effectively during auditions. The program is intended for teens preparing for school productions, community theatre, and future performance opportunities.

The workshop will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, located at 1101 Sixth Street SW in Washington, D.C.

Registration is $125, and advance registration is required due to limited capacity. Arena Stage also offers a limited number of need-based partial scholarships for its learning engagement programs.

Founded in 1950, Arena Stage was the first racially integrated theatre in Washington, D.C., and is recognized as a pioneer of the regional theatre movement. Today, the company produces American plays while supporting new work through commissions and development programs, and serves more than 300,000 audience members annually. Through its community engagement initiatives, Arena Stage also reaches more than 10,000 students each year.

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