Arena Stage Will Open its Lobby for March on Washington Attendees on August 28

Arena Stage’s lobby will be open August 28 from 10 a.m – 6 p.m.

Arena Stage will open its lobby for attendees of the March on Washington. The doors will be open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Staff will be on hand to assist and ensure safe social distancing.

Details:

What: Arena Stage opens its lob by during the March on Washington.

When: Friday, August, 28 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Arena Stage, 1101 Sixth Street, SW, Washington, DC 22024

Why: Arena will open its lobby to provide rest and refreshments for attendees to the March on Washington.

