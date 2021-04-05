Arena Stage To Host High-Capacity COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has partnered with DC Health and MedStar Health to announce the opening of an additional high-capacity vaccination site in an effort to vaccinate as many residents as possible against COVID-19. The site will open on Friday, April 9 and operate Thursdays - Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"DC Health is pleased to be working with our community partners like Arena Stage to open vaccination sites that serve as high-capacity sites for eligible individuals who book appointments through vaccinate.dc.gov and the District's COVID-19 call center 1-855-363-0333," said Patrick Ashley, Health and Medical Branch Director, COVID Operations and Senior Deputy Director, Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Administration (HEPRA) at DC Health. "DC still needs more vaccines, and we will continue to advocate for additional doses so that we can save lives and meet the demand of our community," he added.

Arena Stage will partner with DC Health and MedStar Health to support and provide an accessible and safe location to help steadily vaccinate DC residents.

"Arena Stage is so happy to be asked to play this role for our community. We can promise everyone a warm and gracious greeting as these essential vaccines are administered by the talented folks at MedStar Health. All of this is made possible by the inspiring and tireless team at the District's Department of Health," shares Arena Stage Executive Producer Edgar Dobie.

"We're proud to be part of the positive momentum that's building to vaccinate as many District residents as possible against COVID-19," said Stephen R.T. Evans, MD, Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer for MedStar Health. "A healthcare organization uniting with the arts to benefit the community is such a perfect partnership. The sooner we get past this pandemic the sooner people can enjoy theater again at places like Arena Stage. Right now, they have the space; we have the clinical expertise and DC Health has the doses of vaccines so we can get shots in arms."

Arena Stage is also pleased to partner with the Southwest Business Improvement District (SWBID) to ensure heightened sanitization to the vaccination site. The SWBID team has been highly trained on the best COVID-19 cleaning practices, equipment and technologies. All cleaning procedures will be consistent with the CDC guidelines. To learn more about their services, visit swbid.org/covidcleaning.

All vaccinations will be by appointment only. No walk-ups will be permitted. Eligible District residents should pre-register for vaccine appointments by using the city's online portal at vaccinate.dc.gov or by calling 1-855-363-0333, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Currently, eligible individuals include: DC residents 65 and older; DC residents 18-64 with a qualifying medical condition; and members of an eligible workforce. You can view the current eligibility list here.

The vaccination site at Arena Stage serves as the only high-capacity vaccination clinic located in Southwest D.C. Additional high-capacity vaccination sites in the city are located at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the Providence Health System and the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Masks will be mandatory to enter the vaccination site. Arena Stage is located 1101 6th St. SW. The Waterfront metro station on the green line is located one block east of Arena Stage at 4th and M Street SW. Parking will be available at Arena's onsite parking garage. Parking cannot be reserved due to high demand and discounts will not be offered.

For more information on the clinic and local response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc.