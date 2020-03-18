Arena Stage Suspends All Performances for the Remainder of its 2019/20 Season

Due to ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the national move to cancel group gatherings as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and District of Columbia Health Authorities, Arena Stage has made the difficult decision to suspend all remaining performances for its 2019/20 Season, as well as select special events and community engagement programs.

Productions of Celia and Fidel, August Wilson's Seven Guitars and Toni Stone have been postponed to the 2020/21 Season.

The previously announced productions of Theresa Rebeck's Enlightenment, Mike Daisey's The Change and Lynn Nottage's Crumbs from the Table of Joy have been rescheduled to the 2021/22 Season to accommodate these changes. Additionally, our building will be closed through at least March 29.

The resulting cancellation of various public events will have very real financial consequences for theaters and theater artists alike. Nationwide, thousands of theater professionals' jobs and healthcare are at stake. Patrons are being encouraged to transfer their tickets to a gift certificate or donation that would support non-profit theaters like Arena Stage during these uncertain times.

Arena has made a variety of options available for current ticket buyers. These options include transferring tickets to the 2020/21 Season, donating tickets for a tax deduction, exchanging tickets, applying the amount towards a gift certificate or requesting a refund. During the closure, Arena staff will be working remotely and the sales office team can be reached at info@arenastage.org, via voicemail at 202-600-4194 and online at arenastage.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You