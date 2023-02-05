Amadou & Mariam Announce U.S. Tour in Support of New Live Album 'ECLIPSE'

Superstars of Malian music with an illustrious career spanning more than 40 years, Amadou & Mariam will headline venerable U.S. venues such as Miner Auditorium @ SF JAZZ, Le Poisson Rouge (NYC), 9:30 Club (Wash. DC), and others from March 14 - 25, 2023. The prolific blind African duo will tour in support of their new live album, Eclipse (Because Music, Release Date: December 9, 2022), which marks the 10th Anniversary of their legendary concert performed completely in the dark (for musicians and audiences alike) at the Manchester International Festival (2012). For a full list of forthcoming Amadou & Mariam tour dates, please see below and visit: amadou-mariam.com.

Amadou & Mariam are beloved West African music ambassadors who break through musical and cultural barriers while inspiring millions of fans along the way. 2021/2022 was an ambitious two years for two of Africa's most revered artists. While the duo has been working in the studio on their much-anticipated ninth full-length album (due out in autumn 2023), Amadou & Mariam toured with gospel royalty The Blind Boys of Alabama and cut two dance crossover singles. Mainstays on dance floors around the world, their collaboration with Sofi Tukker on the track and music video for "Mon Cheri" (from Red Hot + Free, July 2021) now has over 1 million views on YouTube. A deep house remix of "Sete" (March 2022) by Blond:ish and Haitian producer Francis Mercier revisits one of the earliest hits from Amadou & Mariam's acclaimed recording catalog (view music video on YouTube) -- "Sete" ranked #8 on Billboard's "Best Dance Songs of 2022."

Following eight critically-acclaimed studio albums, including the gold and platinum certified Dimanche à Bamako (Sunday in Bamako) produced by Manu Chao and the GRAMMY Award-nominated, Welcome to Mali featuring Damon Albarn and Sabali, Amadou & Mariam released Eclipse to bring their fans into a fully immersive experience unlike any other. During the taped concert at Manchester International Festival (2012), the crowd settled in and the lights went dark allowing listeners to hear and feel the music similar to Amadou & Mariam. Aromas and sounds filled the air to create an elevated sensory journey into their incredible life story. The English version of Eclipse is narrated by actor Isaach de Bankolé (Casino Royale, Black Panther I & II, Godfather of Harlem, and an array of films by Jim Jarmusch). To listen, please click HERE.

"There are always a lot of questions on how we live and how we feel about music," says Amadou & Mariam. "Eclipse is a way for us to be on an equal footing with the audience so that they can understand our lives. In the dark, we listen in a new way. Beyond our vision, we can imagine, we can pretend, we can take in the space around us through our hearing, and therefore, get a real sense of what's our experience. Maybe by not seeing, we can feel the music in a different way."

Amadou & Mariam preserve a legacy of being one of the most heartwarming stories of modern music -- a love affair that propelled two grandparents from Mali into topping charts across the globe and raising awareness of the challenges of living in one of the world's poorest countries. Amadou & Mariam have performed at the world's most lauded music festivals, from Coachella to Glastonbury; they've opened for U2, Coldplay, and the Scissor Sisters; recorded with Damon Albarn of Blur, Santigold, TV On The Radio, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs; and DJs/producers Jamie XX, Four Tet, and Mike Snow have all either remixed their songs or mixed Afro and electrico sounds based on their love of Amadou & Mariam's music.

There's not much that Amadou & Mariam haven't done in the music industry. Even with all of their career accolades though, one thing remains true: their love for one another and that of their craft will always be of the highest order on their mission to bring African music to the masses.

Amadou & Mariam's upcoming U.S. tour includes live performances by an award-winning quartet featuring many of their classic and latest hits, as well as songs from Eclipse.

Amadou & Mariam -- U.S. Tour Dates -- Spring 2023

Tuesday, March 14 -- "Afro Roots Fest" @ Miami Beach Bandshell -- Miami, FL

Thursday, March 16 -- Sunday, March 19 -- Miner Auditorium @ SF JAZZ -- San Francisco, CA

Monday, March 20 -- Rio Theatre -- Santa Cruz, CA

Wednesday, March 22 -- 9:30 Club -- Washington, DC

Thursday, March 23 -- Bailey Hall -- Ithaca, NY

Friday, March 24 -- Bardavon 1869 Opera House -- Poughkeepsie, NY

Saturday, March 25 -- Le Poisson Rouge -- New York City