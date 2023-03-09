AURORA'S WEDDING Comes to Capital One Hall Next Month

The Washington Ballet presents a one act version of The Sleeping Beauty - Aurora's Wedding and George Balanchine's Theme and Variations April 7-9 at the Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia.

The Sleeping Beauty is a fairy tale story of true love and the power of good over evil. Set to the enchanting musical score by Tchaikovsky and the choreography of Marius Petipa the ballet still resonates as a beloved classic. The full-length production sets the premise for the story in Act I and how Princess Aurora falls under the spell of the evil Carabosse to sleep for 100 years. Act ll brings a despondent Prince Désiré to the bedside of the sleeping Princess and he awakens her with a kiss.

Act III is Aurora's wedding. The celebration is a visual spectacle filled with celebrated "divertissements" - 'Jewels,' 'The Bluebird and Princess Florine,' 'Red Riding Hood and The Wolf,' 'Puss and Boots and The White Cat' - all dancing to celebrate the awakening of the kingdom and to honor the union of Princess Aurora and Prince Désiré.

The Washington Ballet's Artistic Director Julie Kent and Associate Artistic Director Victor Barbee tailor-fit their production in size and scale for The Washington Ballet. Together they bring decades of personal experience with The Sleeping Beauty having worked directly with leading historians, choreographers, repétitéurs and ballet greats.

While their staging will be influenced by the Stepanov notation of the original 1890 version, they have incorporated additional choreography, emphasizing tempo, style and dynamic energy. "Both Victor and I have danced many roles in The Sleeping Beauty during our careers," said Julie Kent. "There is a deep emotional connection to this ballet for me, as it played a huge part in my development as a Ballerina. This will be a family friendly production that will delight all ages. Act III is a joyous celebration of love, hope and beauty."

An added bonus includes a performance of Balanchine's Theme and Variations, one of Balanchine's most important works and a tribute to Tchaikovsky's immeasurable impact on classical ballet. It opens with a central theme with ensuing variations, including virtuoso solos, a grand pas de deux and an exuberant polonaise to showcase the entire cast in the finale.