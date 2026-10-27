Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN? to Offer Childcare Matinee
Children ages 3-12 will participate in theater workshops led by teaching artists while caregivers attend the 2pm performance.
In partnership with the National Children's Theatre, patrons attending the 2pm performance of Are You Now or Have You Ever Been? on November 15 may enroll their children (ages 3–12) in classes.
Enjoy a matinee performance of Are You Now or Have You Ever Been? while your children have a creative afternoon of their own. In partnership with National Children's Theatre, Arena Stage offers age-specific workshops during the show: creative play, storytelling, and art for ages 3–5; theater games, scene-making, and design for ages 6–12.
Drop-off for enrolled children is 15 minutes before curtain (1:45PM) and pick-up by 15 minutes after the performance. The cost is $30 per child, 20% discount for siblings (Space is limited!)
Ages 3-5: Experienced Teaching Artists guide participants through creative play exercises, a story drama activity, and an art project–all while caregivers enjoy the performance. Participants will receive a nut-free snack. Children must be potty-trained and able to use the bathroom independently. Limited to 12 participants.
Ages 6-12: Participants learn about performance and design fundamentals through engaging theatre games, collaborate with friends on improvised and/or scripted scenes, and create a theatrical design project–all while caregivers enjoy the performance. Participants will receive a nut-free snack.
Limited to 20 participants.
REGISTRATION:
- Ages 3-5: Click here
- Ages 6-12: Click here
LOCATION: Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, 1101 6th Street SW Washington, DC 20024
About the Show
Straight from Off-Broadway comes Eric Bentley's timely American docudrama, Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro. This electrifying story drops you into the tense world of the 1940s House Un-American Activities Committee hearings, where fame offered no protection and political pressure could end a career.
Using the original transcripts, the play features the words of artists like Arthur Miller, Jerome Robbins, Paul Robeson, Elia Kazan, Lillian Hellman, Abe Burrows, and Lionel Stander as they faced impossible choices: defend their integrity, protect their careers, or betray their peers. And yet the probing, chilling questions posed by the committee are as powerful as the testimonies themselves, revealing a climate of intimidation and moral conflict that resonates far beyond its time.
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