A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD to be Presented At Imagination Stage This Holiday Season

Imagination Stage, the metro DC region's largest professional theatre for young audiences and leader in positive youth development through the arts, continues its ‘Greatest Hits' season with an encore production of the Tony-award winning musical Click Here, running November 15, 2023 - January 7, 2024. The show, based on the beloved children's books by Arnold Lobel, has book and lyrics by Willie Reale, music by Robert Reale, and is directed by Ashleigh King. Reviewers are invited to the Opening performance on Sunday, November 19 at 4:00 or to any performance thereafter.

Click Here tells the funny and heartwarming tale of two best friends, the cheerful Frog and the grumpy Toad, as they embark on a year-long adventure through the seasons. The friends go swimming, fly a kite, bake cookies, tell scary stories, go sledding down a steep hill, and brighten each other's Christmas holiday. Through it all, friendship and kindness triumph, buoyed by lively song, dance, and a sprinkling of nostalgia.

Artistic Director Janet Stanford remembers that "our first production of Frog and Toad in 2015 broke all box office records. These charming stories, with the uplifting theme of friendship through the seasons of the year and of our lives, continue to resonate with children and families. We can't wait to share this gem with a new generation."

‘Tis the season when many large venues in the DMV present their one family-oriented piece of the year. Imagination Stage, by contrast, is always dedicated to family-friendliness and maintains a keen focus on young audiences. Our beautiful facility is built and equipped especially for the comfort of children; adults will appreciate that the experience at Imagination Stage is child-centered from start to finish. In the lobby, all will be greeted by an exhibit on frogs and toads created by our Education Partner, Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute. In the theatre itself, booster seats are available as well as a sound-proof room, if a child needs a break from sitting but doesn't want to miss the action. The 365-seat Lerner Theatre is only eight rows deep, meaning that everyone feels close to the action.

And notably, ticket prices start at just $12, because Imagination Stage prioritizes making performances accessible to as many children and families as possible. Managing Director Jason Najjoum notes that “we hope that attending shows at Imagination Stage isn't a once-a-year special event that blows the family budget. We hope to see children returning often throughout their early years, happily recognizing the unique and welcoming features in the building, such as the whimsical sculpture of Nick Bottom (from A Midsummer Night's Dream). They will feel that Imagination Stage is their place.”

Imagination Stage is offering special weekday matinees during the Thanksgiving and Christmas-New Year's holiday weeks. There are plentiful weekend matinees and eight chances to meet the actors following the performance (see below). The full calendar is Click Here. Tickets are $12 and up and may be purchased online at imaginationstage.org, in person at Imagination Stage's box office, or via phone at 301-280-1660. Group rates are available for parties of 10+.

Director Ashleigh King makes her Imagination Stage directing debut after choreographing at Imagination Stage, Woolly Mammoth, The Kennedy Center and many others. She won a Helen Hayes Award for choreographing Legally Blonde at Keegan Theatre. Joining her on the creative team are Debbie Jacobson (Music Director), Sarah Beth Hall (Scenic Designer), Alberto Segarra (Lighting Designer), Deb Sivigny (Costume Designer), Andrea “Dre” Moore (Props Designer), and Justin Schmitz (Sound Designer).

The talented cast includes Deimoni Brewington as Frog, Evan Casey as Toad, and in the ensemble, Sydney Dionne, Quincy Vicks, and Karen Vincent. Samantha Leahan is Stage Manager.

The ‘Greatest Hits' series celebrates the twentieth anniversary of Imagination Stage's beautiful building in downtown Bethesda. The series will continue with home-grown hits Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale by Karen Zacarias and Deborah Wicks La Puma, and Miss Nelson is Missing! by Joan Cushing.

Special Performances

Meet the Actors (a chance to say hello and pose for pictures with members of the cast following the performance)

Saturday, November 6 at 4:00

Saturday, December 2 at 1:00

Sunday, December 3 at 10:00

Saturday, December 9 at 4:00

Saturday, December 16 at 4:00

Tuesday, December 26 at 2:00

Sunday, December 31 at 1:00

Saturday, January 6 at 4:00

Access & Inclusion is a core value and program of Imagination Stage. In our professional theatre, that takes the form of having ASL-interpreted and Sensory-Friendly performances of every show. For A Year with Frog and Toad, those performances are:

ASL-Interpreted performance: December 2 at 1:00

Sensory-Friendly performance: December 3 at 10:00

ABOUT IMAGINATION STAGE

Imagination Stage, the DMV's leader in youth development through the arts, is driven to build a generation of compassionate, collaborative young people who are capable of changing the world. Starting as an arts academy in Bethesda in the late 1970s, it has responded to the evolving “needs of now” over the last 43 years by expanding its reach throughout Montgomery County and Washington, DC. Since the pandemic, we see more than ever how the arts play an essential role in positive youth development. Children from every socio-economic group need experiences that teach empathy, demonstrate resilience, and inspire hope. Theatre does just that. Beyond the classes, camps, and shows at our Bethesda location, Imagination Stage brings programming to locations throughout Montgomery County and DC through partnerships with Montgomery County Public Schools, DC Public Schools and others. One example is our Theatre for Change programs. They serve teenagers, using theatre productions and educational workshops to bridge cultural divides, lift up underrepresented voices, and explore complex social justice issues.