37th Annual Elly Award Ceremony Adult Division Set for Sept 22

The Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance (SARTA) presents the 37th annual Elly Award Ceremony- Adult Division on Sunday, September 22 at 7:00pm (Doors open at 6pm) at The Center at 2300 located at 2300 Sierra Blvd in Sacramento.

This annual Adult Elly Award ceremony focuses entirely on adults and will distribute over 30 awards for outstanding performances in the following divisions; Comedy, Drama, Musicals and Original Scripts. Award will be given for Costume Design, Lighting Design, Make-up Design (new), Set Design, Sound Design, Leading Male, Leading Female, Supporting Male, Supporting Female, Director, Musical Director, Choreographer and Overall Production. The award for Original Script is given to both the playwright and the producing company or theatre.

SARTA will also announce two Lifetime Achievement Award winners! Entertainment will be provided by the nominees from the Overall Production - Musicals and will feature selections from shows nominated in the Overall Production of a Musical category! Our musical director again this year is the talented Peter Kagstrom!

This year's theme is The Elly's in Wonderland! Be on the look for the white rabbit, mad hatter, queen of hearts and cheshire cat. Ticket price includes fabulous live entertainment plus delicious sweet and savory hot and cold appetizers and a mashed potato bar! There is a cash bar for cocktails (21 and over only) and fabulously fun photo booth.

Tickets are now on sale at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4337857. Nominee tickets are only $15; SARTA members/Groups of 10 or more- $25; General - $30. Event day tickets will be $5 more. For more information, please visit www.sarta.com or call SARTA at 916-443-8229.





