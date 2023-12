2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Washington, DC Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Susan Derry - NATIONAL CAPITAL CABARET FESTIVAL - Crazy Aunt Helen's 17%

Laura Mills - A WALK THROUGH MOTOWN CABARET - Stagecoach Theatre 10%

Sophia Manicone - HOMECOMING: A CABARET - NextStop Theatre Company 9%

Kareem Taylor - A WALK THROUGH MOTOWN CABARET - Stagecoach Theatre 8%

J. Elijah Cho - MR. YUNIOSHI - 1st Stage 7%

Barbara Papendorp - PARKER NOLEN AND FRIENDS CHRISTMAS SHOW - Crazy Aunt Helen's 6%

Matt Moore - FOOLS! LIVE ON STAGE - Hope Theater 6%

Tony Gudell - PARKER NOLEN AND FRIENDS CHRISTMAS SHOW - Crazy Aunt Helen's 5%

John Lloyd Young - HEART OF CHRISTMAS - Wolf Trap 4%

Ann Kittredge - NATIONAL CAPITAL CABARET FESTIVAL - Crazy Aunt Helen's 4%

Serena Parrish - HOMECOMING: A CABARET - NextStop Theatre Company 4%

Amanda King - NATIONAL CAPITAL CABARET FESTIVAL - Crazy Aunt Helen's 4%

Mary Kate Conner - HOMECOMING: A CABARET - NextStop Theatre Company 4%

Caroline Griswold Short - TRY HARD - Crazy Aunt Helen's 4%

Parker Nolen, Tony Gudell, and Barbara Papendorp - PARKER NOLEN AND FRIENDS CHRISTMAS SHOW - Crazy Aunt Helen's 3%

Richard Skipper - NATIONAL CAPITAL CABARET FESTIVAL - Crazy Aunt Helen's 3%

Lina Koutrakos - NATIONAL CAPITAL CABARET FESTIVAL - Crazy Aunt Helen's 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Maurice Johnson - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 20%

Stacey Yvonne Claytor - BIG FISH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 8%

Caitlin Valleskey and Kit Aylesworth - HEAD OVER HEELS - Wildwood Summer Theatre 8%

Stefan Sittig - FREAKY FRIDAY - Little Theatre of Alexandria 7%

Cathy Oh - CABARET - Reston Community Players 6%

Brianna Galligan - DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Arlington Players 6%

Viv Monroe - HONK! - Sterling Playmakers 6%

Marianna Constable - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 6%

Kay Harris - SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - Hylton Performing Arts Center 5%

Rosslyn Burr - THE COLOR PURPLE - St. Mark's Players 5%

Brianna Galligan - OLIVER! - Prince William Little Theatre 4%

Gabrielle Tessier - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - FCT 4%

Philip Smith-Cobbs - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Reston Community Players 4%

Hayley North - LEGALLY BLONDE - Rockville Musical Theatre 3%

Jordan Kelberg - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ovations Theatre 2%

Josie Corrado - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hope Theater 2%

Jeremy A McShan - THE WEDDING SINGER - Silhouette Stages 1%

Mary Robare - APPLE TREE - Shenandoah Conservatory 1%

Shannon Lewis - TUCK EVERLASTING - Shenandoah Conservatory 1%

Shylo Martinez - SWEET CHARITY - Shenandoah Conservatory 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Luis Sandoval Zapata - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre 16%

Stefan Sittig - IN THE HEIGHTS - NextStop Theatre Company 13%

Jim Lichtscheidl & Tiger Brown - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage 11%

Stefan Sittig - URINETOWN - Workhouse Arts Center 10%

Pilobolus - THE TEMPEST - Round House Theatre 8%

Casey Kaleba - KING OF THE YEES - Signature Theatre 7%

Ashleigh King - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Adventure Theatre MTC 6%

Shea Sullivan - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 6%

William Carlos Angulo - SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! - Ford's Theatre 4%

Kurt Boehm & Ashleigh King - SEUSSICAL - The Keegan Theatre 4%

Emily Maltby - EVITA - Shakespeare Theatre Company 4%

Valeria Solomonoff - EVITA - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

Kimberli Rowley - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Margaret Mc Auliffe - THE HUMOURS OF BANDON - Solas Nua / Fishamble 2%

Natasha Mirny - SCORCHED - ExPats Theatre 2%

Elle Marie Sullivan - IN THE GUTTER - Best Medicine Rep 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Bailey Hammett - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 21%

Lori Crockett - BIG FISH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 7%

Sarah Negron - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Prince William Little Theatre 7%

Judith Harmon - THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Goose Creek Players 7%

Jessica Kresge - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 6%

Linda Swann - INTO THE WOODS - Rockville Musical Theatre 6%

Michelle Hickman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - 2nd Star Productions 5%

Joan Lawrence - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Reston Community Players 5%

Barbara D. Carpenter, Kat Brais, Terry Smith, Leah Daily and Allen McRae - M: FROM FAILURE TO FREEDOM. ONE WOMAN’S TRUE STORY - Stagecoach Theatre 5%

Shirlyn Baker - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Sterling Playmakers 5%

Heidi Santschi - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - FCT 4%

Allison Ball - HONK! - Sterling Playmakers 3%

Darnell Patrick Morris - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ovations Theatre 3%

Robbie Snow - TWO ON THE AISLE - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Lisa Chadwick - HEAD OVER HEELS - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre 3%

Darnell Patrick Morris - THE WILD PARTY - Ovations Theatre 2%

Lisa Leary - DON’T HUG ME-A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stagecoach Theatre 2%

Laura Mills - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - Rooftop Productions 2%

Lisa Leary - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Reston Community Players 2%

Lisa Leary - BOEING BOEING - Reston Community Players 1%

Lori Crockett - RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Priscilla Stapula - URINETOWN - Workhouse Arts Center 10%

Trevor Bowen - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage 9%

Alexa Duimstra - LA VALENTÍA (VALOR) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 9%

Alejo Vietti - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 8%

Helen Q Huang - KING OF THE YEES - Signature Theatre 6%

Ashlynne Ludwig - ANGEL NUMBER NINE - Rorschach Theatre 5%

Cidney Forkpah - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

Robert Perdziola - SWEENEY TODD - Signature Theatre 4%

Paris Francesca - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Adventure Theatre MTC 4%

Jeannette Christensen - JARDÍN SALVAJE (NATIVE GARDENS) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Emily Rebholz - KING LEAR - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

Alejo Vietti - EVITA - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

Darnell Patrick Morris - SPRING AWAKENING - Monumental 3%

Ivania Stack - HOLIDAY - Arena Stage 3%

Taylor Aragon - MOJADA - 1st Stage 3%

Erik Teague - THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - the Kennedy Center 3%

Oana Botez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Arena Stage 2%

Alexandra Cassandra Duimstra - SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Rorschach Theatre 2%

Jen Caprio - SPAMALOT - the Kennedy Center 2%

Janine Sunday & Alison Samantha Johnson - SEUSSICAL - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Alejo Vietti - SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! - Ford's Theatre 2%

Linda Cho - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Arena Stage 2%

Maria Blumenfeld - GUYS & DOLLS - the Kennedy Center 2%

Danielle Preston - THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD - Solas Nua 1%

Cody Gilliam - WISDOM OF EVE - Cumberland Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Nathaniel Claridad - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 15%

Rikki Lacewell - THE COLOR PURPLE - St. Mark's Players 11%

Rob Tessier - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 6%

Amanda Herman - BIG FISH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 5%

Angela Somers - SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - Hylton Performing Arts Center 5%

Liz Mykietyn - HONK! - Sterling Playmakers 5%

Joey Olson - DON’T HUG ME- A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stagecoach Theatre 5%

Angela Germanos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - 2nd Star Productions 4%

Melanie McCleerey - OLIVER! - Prince William Little Theatre 4%

Clancey Yavonovich - BAT BOY - American University 4%

Sabrina McAllister - ORDINARY DAYS - Nova Nightsky Theater 4%

Duane Monahan - CABARET - Reston Community Players 4%

Colleen Sullivan - ONCE - American University 4%

Jake Schwartz - FIRST DATE - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre 4%

Melanie McGuin - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Prince William Little Theatre 4%

Matt Moore - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Fauquier Community Theatre 3%

Andrew Regiec - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Reston Community Players 3%

Jane Winthrop - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Sterling Playmakers 3%

Kendrick Weingast - AMERICAN IDIOT - McLean Community Players 2%

Alanna Slaw-Kiewe - SOMETHING ROTTEN - 2nd Star Productions 2%

Jay Brock - BRIGHT STAR - Levine Music Theatre 1%

Jennifer Strand - HEXAGON 2023 - THE SEDITION EDITION - Hexagon 1%

Michael Park - TUCK EVERLASTING - Shenandoah Conservatory 1%

Kevin Covert - SWEET CHARITY - Shenandoah Conservatory 0%

Kevin Covert - APPLE TREE - Shenandoah Conservatory 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Sarah Rasmussen - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage 14%

Hugo Medrano & Luis Sandoval Zapata - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre 14%

Elana Velasco - IN THE HEIGHTS - NextStop Theatre Company 13%

Danilo Stapula - URINETOWN - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

David Muse - FUN HOME - Studio Theatre 9%

Matthew Gardiner - INTO THE WOODS - Signature Theatre 7%

Raymond O. Caldwell - PASSING STRANGE - Signature Theatre 6%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theatre 4%

Kurt Boehm - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Adventure Theatre MTC 4%

Bill Dennison - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cumberland Theatre 3%

Kurt Boehm & Ashleigh King - SEUSSICAL - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Kenneth L. Roberson - SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! - Ford's Theatre 3%

Sammi Cannold - RENT - Theater Alliance x Kennedy Center 3%

Meghan Bunn - SPRING AWAKENING - Monumental 3%

Sammi Cannold - EVITA - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

Marc Bruni - GUYS & DOLLS - the Kennedy Center 2%

Sammi Cannold - SUNSET BOULEVARD - the Kennedy Center 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Aaron Posner - LOST GIRL - American University 9%

Laura Andruski - PRIDE@PREJUDICE - Rockville Little Theatre 8%

Ward Kay - THE WESTING GAME - Prince William Little Theatre 6%

Barbara D. Carpenter - M: FROM FAILURE TO FREEDOM. ONE WOMAN’S TRUE STORY - Stagecoach Theatre 6%

Ellen Dean Price - THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Goose Creek Players 6%

Chaz Pando - CLYBOURNE PARK - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 6%

Alex Campbell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Laurel Mill Playhouse 5%

Lauren Baker - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Sterling Playmakers 5%

Matt Moore - LARRY THE BIG TIME BROADWAY PRODUCER - Triune 5%

Eleanore Tapscott - THE NACRIREMA SOCIETY REQUESTS THE HONOR OF YOUR PRESENCE AT A CELEBRATION OF THEIR FIRST ONE HUNDRED YEARS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Harry Kantrovich - THE GREATEST GENERATION SPEAKS - Fauquier Community Theatre 4%

Terri Ritchey - THE TRIAL OF EBENEEZER SCROOGE - Prince William Little Theatre 4%

Anna Burrell - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Prince William Little Theatre 4%

Kim Leone - STOP KISS - Reston Community Theater 4%

Fred Nelson - ALL MY SONS - Bowie Community Theatre 3%

Jane White - SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Jupiter Theatre Company 3%

Hannah Ruth Wellons - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Nova Nightsky Theater 3%

Ward Kay - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Nova Nightsky Theater 2%

Robin Schwartz - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Colonial Players 2%

Amanda Ranowsky - ROMEO & JULIET - Nova Nightsky Theater 2%

Ward Kay - HOLY TOLEDO! - Nova Nightsky Theater 2%

Maurice Williams - ROTTEN APPLE - Bowie center for performing arts 2%

Adam Konowe - BOEING BOEING - Reston Community Players 1%

Matt Moore - HARVEY - Seton Players 1%

Debbie Arnold - ROTTEN APPLE - Bowie center for performing arts 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Aaron Posner and Teller - THE TEMPEST - Round House Theatre 12%

José Zayas - LA VALENTÍA (VALOR) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 11%

Simon Godwin - KING LEAR - Shakespeare Theatre Company 8%

Aria Velz - THE CAKE - Prologue Theatre 7%

Janos Szasz - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Arena Stage 6%

Michael Baron - A Christmas Carol - Ford's Theatre 5%

Nilo Cruz - BAÑO DE LUNA (BATHING IN MOONLIGHT) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Rebecca Aparicio - JARDÍN SALVAJE (NATIVE GARDENS) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Chay Yew - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Arena Stage 4%

Jenny McConnell Frederick - ANGEL NUMBER NINE - Rorschach Theatre 3%

Michael Baron - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 3%

Molly Smith - MY BODY NO CHOICE - Arena Stage 3%

Angelisa Gillyard - SWEAT - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Raymond O. Caldwell - LOOK BOTH WAYS - Theater Alliance x Kennedy Center 3%

Shanara Gabrielle - THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD - Solas Nua 3%

Otis Ramsey-Zoe - THE BLUEST EYE - Theater Alliance x Kennedy Center 3%

Alex Levy - THE CHOSEN - 1st Stage 2%

Karin Rosnizeck - SCORCHED - ExPats Theatre 2%

Gregory Keng Strasser - SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Rorschach Theatre 2%

Alex Levy - HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN - 1st Stage 2%

Francesca Chilcote - LOVE LIKE TUESDAY - Faction of Fools 2%

Deidra LaWan Starnes - RAINMAKER - 1st Stage 1%

Johamy Morales - THIS GIRL LAUGHS, THIS GIRL CRIES, THIS GIRL DOES NOTHING - Theater Alliance x Kennedy Center 1%

Seema Sueko - SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD - Ford's Theatre 1%

Jason Tamborini - MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Prologue Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 13%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Wildwood Summer Theatre 5%

DON’T HUG ME- A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stagecoach Theatre 5%

CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - 2nd Star Productions 4%

SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - Hylton Performing Arts Center 4%

BAT BOY - American University 4%

THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Goose Creek Players 3%

EVITA - Fauquier Community Theatre 3%

BIG FISH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 3%

PRIDE@PREJUDICE - Rockville Little Theatre 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - St. Mark's Players 3%

AMERICAN IDIOT - McLean Community Players 3%

M: FROM FAILURE TO FREEDOM. ONE WOMAN’S TRUE STORY - Stagecoach Theatre 2%

OLIVER! - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - 2nd Star Productions 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The British Players 2%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Sterling Playmakers 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Reston Community Players 2%

CLYBOURNE PARK - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

THE TRIAL OF EBENEEZER SCROOGE - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

HONK! - Sterling Playmakere 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

IN THE HEIGHTS - NextStop Theatre Company 9%

URINETOWN - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage 7%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Signature Theatre 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theatre 4%

FUN HOME - Studio Theatre 4%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Arena Stage 4%

JARDÍN SALVAJE (NATIVE GARDENS) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

BAÑO DE LUNA (BATHING IN MOONLIGHT) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

KING OF THE YEES - Signature Theatre 3%

THE CAKE - Prologue Theatre 3%

THE TEMPEST - Round House Theatre 3%

GUYS & DOLLS - the Kennedy Center 2%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Arena Stage 2%

RENT - the Kennedy Center 2%

EVITA - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Rorschach Theatre 2%

THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - The Kennedy Center 2%

SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! - Ford's Theatre 2%

46 PLAYS FOR AMERICA'S FIRST LADIES - NextStop Theatre Company 1%

SEUSSICAL - The Keegan Theatre 1%

THE BLUEST EYE - Theater Alliance x Kennedy Center 1%

SWEAT - The Keegan Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Christian Henrríquez - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 21%

Dan Martin - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 10%

Beth De Marco - BIG FISH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 9%

Terry Smith & Amy Hines Bates - M: FROM FAILURE TO FREEDOM. ONE WOMAN’S TRUE STORY - Stagecoach Theatre 9%

Ken & Patti Crowley - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Reston Community Players 7%

Finnegan Gavelli - HEAD OVER HEELS - Wildwood Summer Theatre 7%

Ken & Patti Crowley - OLIVER! - Prince William Little Theatre 6%

Jason Arnold - BAT BOY - American University 6%

Chip Gertzog - HONK! - Sterling Playmakers 6%

Kevin Smith and Anna Burrell - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Prince William Little Theatre 6%

Marie Casey - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Sterling Playmakers 6%

Ian Claar - BOEING BOEING - Reston Community Players 5%

Matthew Rigby - HEAD OVER HEELS - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre 3%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jiyoun Chang - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage 10%

Christian Henrríquez - LA VALENTÍA (VALOR) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 9%

Minjoo Kim - KING OF THE YEES - Signature Theatre 7%

Alberto Segarra - JARDÍN SALVAJE (NATIVE GARDENS) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

Lynn Joslin - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Adventure Theatre MTC 5%

Helen Garcia-Alton - THE CAKE - Prologue Theatre/NextStop 5%

Luis García - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Jason Arnold - SEUSSICAL - The Keegan Theatre 4%

Christian Henrríquez - BAÑO DE LUNA (BATHING IN MOONLIGHT) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Bradley King - EVITA - Shakespeare Theatre Company 4%

Christopher Akerlind - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Arena Stage 3%

Rui Rita - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 3%

Dean Leong - SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Rorschach Theatre 3%

Ian Claar - SCORCHED - ExPats Theatre 3%

Cory Pattak - SPAMALOT - the Kennedy Center 3%

Luis Garcia - MOJADA - 1st Stage 3%

David Weiner - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Arena Stage 3%

Jeanette Yew - KING LEAR - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

Lee Fiskness - THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - The Kennedy Center 2%

Cory Pattak - GUYS & DOLLS - the Kennedy Center 2%

Marianne Meadows - ANGEL NUMBER NINE - Rorschach Theatre 2%

Alan C. Edwards - SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! - Ford's Theatre 2%

William D'Eugenio - THE CHOSEN - 1st Stage 2%

Cory Pattak - SUNSET BOULEVARD - the Kennedy Center 2%

Helen Alton Garcia - HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN - 1st Stage 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Marci Shegogue - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 19%

Paige Rammelkamp - INTO THE WOODS - The Arlington Players 12%

Anton Van De Motter & Daniella Ignacio - HEAD OVER HEELS - Wildwood Summer Theatre 9%

Lucia LaNave - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Reston Community Players 6%

Charles Schmidt - HONK! - Sterling Playmakers 5%

Sarah Mitchell & Joseph Simon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - 2nd Star Productions 5%

Chris Zavadowski - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

Jim Villani and Veronica Miller - OLIVER! - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Robbie Taylor - DON’T HUG ME-A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stagecoach Theatre 4%

CJ Redden-Liotta - BIG FISH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

Cate Murray - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - FCT 3%

Rachel Bradley - THE COLOR PURPLE - St. Mark's Players 3%

Josh Cleveland - ORDINARY DAYS - Nova Nightsky Theater 3%

Valerie Higgs - JEKYLL & HYDE - Ovations Theatre 3%

Matthew Scarborough - AMERICAN IDIOT - McLean Community Players 2%

Howard Breitbart - NATIONAL CAPITAL CABARET FESTIVAL - Crazy Aunt Helen's 2%

Chris Pinder - TUCK EVERLASTING - Shenandoah Conservatory 2%

David Smigielski and David Weinraub - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Dominion Stage 2%

Sam Weich - SPRING AWAKENING - Ovations Theatre 1%

Eliyahu Keel - AVENUE Q - Ovations Theatre 1%

Arielle Bayer - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Ovations Theatre 1%

Garrett Jones - APPLE TREE - Shenandoah Conservatory 1%

Patrick Brady - SWEET CHARITY - Shenandoah Conservatory 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Marika Countouris - PASSING STRANGE - Signature Theatre 17%

Roberto Arguedas - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre 16%

Mark Christine & Nick Wilders - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage 12%

Jane Lui & Matt MacNelly - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Arena Stage 9%

Elisa Rosman - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Adventure Theatre MTC 7%

Sheilah V. Walker (Music Director) and Victor Simonson (Conductor/Associate Music Director) - SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! - Ford's Theatre 7%

Nathan Blustein - SEUSSICAL - The Keegan Theatre 6%

Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh - EVITA - Shakespeare Theatre Company 5%

Kevin Stites - GUYS & DOLLS - the Kennedy Center 5%

Tina Chancey - SCORCHED - ExPats Theatre 4%

Jay Crowder - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 4%

Ben Cohn - SUNSET BOULEVARD - the Kennedy Center 4%

Howard Breitbart - PARKER NOLEN AND FRIENDS CHRISTMAS SHOW - Crazy Aunt Helen's 3%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 15%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Wildwood Summer Theatre 7%

INTO THE WOODS - The Arlington Players 6%

MATILDA - 2nd Star Productions 6%

CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - Hylton Performing Arts Center 4%

OLIVER! - Prince William Little Theatre 4%

BIG FISH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - St. Mark's Players 3%

EVITA - Fauquier Community Theatre 3%

CABARET - Reston Community Players 3%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The British Players 3%

DON’T HUG ME- A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stagecoach Theatre 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - 2nd Star Productions 2%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Sterling Playmakers 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%

HONK! - Sterling Playmakers 2%

HMS PINAFORE - Victorian Lyric Opera Company Opera 2%

FIRST DATE - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre 2%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Reston Community Players 2%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - FCT 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%

ORDINARY DAYS - Nova Nightsky Theater 2%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Arlington Players 2%



Best Musical (Professional)

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage 14%

IN THE HEIGHTS - NextStop Theatre Company 12%

KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre 9%

FUN HOME - Studio Theatre 9%

URINETOWN - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

INTO THE WOODS - Signature Theatre 8%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theatre 7%

SPAMALOT - the Kennedy Center 5%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Adventure Theatre MTC 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Signature Theatre 5%

EVITA - Shakespeare Theatre Company 4%

PASSING STRANGE - Signature Theatre 4%

GUYS & DOLLS - the Kennedy Center 3%

SUNSET BOULEVARD - the Kennedy Center 2%

SEUSSICAL - The Keegan Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Monumental 2%

ROTTEN APPLE - Bowie Center for the Bowie center for the performing arts 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - Hylton Performing Arts Center 20%

THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Goose Creek Players 16%

M: FROM FAILURE TO FREEDOM. ONE WOMAN’S TRUE STORY - Stagecoach Theatre 13%

THE GREATEST GENERATION SPEAKS - Fauquier Community Theatre 13%

LARRY THE BIG TIME BROADWAY PRODUCER - Triune 9%

IPHIGENIA(A TELLING AND RETELLING) - We Happy Few 8%

HOLY TOLEDO! - Nova Nightsky Theater 7%

BRUTE FARCE - Dominion Stage 6%

ROTTEN APPLE - Bowie Center for bowie center for the performing arts 5%

ROTTEN APPLE - 2023 2%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - the Kennedy Center 19%

MY BODY NO CHOICE - Arena Stage 15%

SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! - Ford's Theatre 14%

SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Rorschach Theatre 14%

ANGEL NUMBER NINE - Rorschach Theatre 10%

THE HIGH GROUND - Arena Stage 9%

LOOK BOTH WAYS: A TALE TOLD IN TEN BLOCKS - Theater Alliance x Kennedy Center 7%

EXCLUSION - Arena Stage 5%

LOVE LIKE TUESDAY - Faction of Fools 5%

SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD - Ford's Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jordan Embrack - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 10%

Melanie Kurstin - INTO THE WOODS - The Arlington Players 5%

Meg Nemeth - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - 2nd Star Productions 5%

Evelyn Micacci - HEAD OVER HEELS - Wildwood Summer Theatre 4%

Maggie Saffian - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 3%

Katie Pond - DON’T HUG ME-A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stagecoach Theatre 3%

Jennifer Ayers - EVITA - Fauquier Community Theatre 3%

Scott Armiger - HEAD OVER HEELS - Wildwood Summer Theatre 3%

Mel Gumina - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - The British Players 2%

Noah Mutterperl - BIG FISH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

Olivia Teitelbaum - THE WILD PARTY - Ovations Theatre 2%

Mars Burggraf - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 2%

Rhonda Oliver - SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - Hylton Performing Arts Center 2%

Zack Walsh - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

Ashley Williams - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Adam Gurson - HONK! - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Grace Gavin - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - 2nd Star Productions 2%

Shelby Young - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Reston Community Players 2%

Andy Boggs - H.M.S. PINAFORE - Victorian Lyric Opera Company Opera 2%

Tanya Easly - SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - Hylton Performing Arts Center 2%

Evan Zimmerman - CABARET - Reston Community Players 2%

Sophia Cichetti - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 2%

Corisa Myers - SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - Hylton Performing Arts Center 2%

Jane Waldrop - HONK! - Sterling Playmakers 1%

Caleigh Riordan Davis - HEAD OVER HEELS - Wildwood Summer Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Justine 'Icy' Moran - THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - the Kennedy Center 6%

Quinn Titcomb - FUN HOME - Studio Theatre 6%

Graciela Rey - IN THE HEIGHTS - NextStop Theatre Company 5%

Stephanie J. Block - SUNSET BOULEVARD - the Kennedy Center 5%

Ashlyn Maddox - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage 5%

Ashton Schaeffer - URINETOWN - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Anaí Padilla Vásquez - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

Mel Gumina - URINETOWN - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

Phillipa Soo - GUYS & DOLLS - the Kennedy Center 4%

Jade Jones - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theatre 4%

Ixchel Hernandez - IN THE HEIGHTS - NextStop Theatre Company 4%

Marco Campos Olivares - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Jolene Vettese - URINETOWN - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Oscar Salvador Jr. - IN THE HEIGHTS - NextStop Theatre Company 3%

Katie Mariko Murray - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage 3%

Vicky Leyva - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Nicole Halmos - THE PROM - The Cumberland Theatre 3%

Eli Mayer - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage 2%

Shelby Young - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Compass Rose Theater 2%

Bryonha Marie - SWEENEY TODD - Signature Theatre 2%

Caroline Graham - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Carrie Compere - SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! - Ford's Theatre 2%

Isaac 'Deacon Izzy' Bell - PASSING STRANGE - Signature Theatre 2%

Abigail Weinel - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Compass Rose Theater 2%

Jimmy Bartlebaugh - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jeremy Gee - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Imagination Stage 9%

Rob Gorman - CLYBOURNE PARK - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 6%

Jack Tessier - LARRY THE BIG TIME BROADWAY PRODUCER - Triune 6%

Allen McRae - M: FROM FAILURE TO FREEDOM. ONE WOMAN’S TRUE STORY - Stagecoach Theatre 6%

Vanessa Simmons - ROTTEN APPLE - Bowie center for performing arts 6%

Leah Daily - M: FROM FAILURE TO FREEDOM. ONE WOMAN’S TRUE STORY - Stagecoach Theatre 5%

Adam Ressa - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Nova Nightsky Theater 5%

Dennis McCafferty - EERIE EVENINGS - Goose Creek Playersell 5%

Justin Oratokhai - THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Goose Creek Players 5%

Angela Whittaker - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Sterling Playmakers 5%

Jon Radulovic - THE TRIAL OF EBENEEZER SCROOGE - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Jillian Alise Wiley - H.M.S. PINAFORE - Victorian Lyric Opera Company Opera 4%

Tyrus Sanders - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Sterling Playmakers 4%

Emily Roberge - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Colonial Players 4%

Stuart Fischer - EERIE EVENINGS/THE TELL-TALE HEART - Goose Creek Playersell 4%

Keely Sullivan Den Bergh - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Nova Nightsky Theater 3%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Rooftop Productions 3%

Fosse Thornton - ROMEO & JULIET - Nova Nightsky Theater 3%

Arielle Seidman-Joria - MACBETH - Independent Theatre Company 2%

Dell Pendergrast - THE GREATEST GENERATION SPEAKS - Fauquier Community Theatre 2%

Robin Lynn Reaves - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Spencer Pilcher - MACBETH - Independent Theatre Company 2%

Lexi Scanlan - HOLY TOLEDO! - Nova Nightsky Theater 2%

Robin Burke - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Sterling Playmakers 1%

Jaclyn Robertson - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Nova Nightsky Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Sandra Gumuzzio - LA VALENTÍA - GALA Hispanic Theatre 13%

Patrick Page - KING LEAR - Shakespeare Theatre Company 10%

Craig Wallace - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 8%

Nicole Halmos - THE CAKE - Prologue Theatre/NextStop 5%

Víctor Salinas - JARDÍN SALVAJE (NATIVE GARDENS) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Deborah Ann Woll - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Arena Stage 3%

Tonya Beckman - HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN - 1st Stage 3%

Sally Ann Flores - THE WILTING POINT - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Maggie Rocha - PETER AND THE WOLF - the Puppet Co. 3%

Sydney Dionne - SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Rorschach Theatre 3%

Alina Collins Maldonado - JARDÍN SALVAJE (NATIVE GARDENS) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Tim Liu - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Arena Stage 2%

Francis Jui - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Arena Stage 2%

Juan Luis Acevedo - JARDÍN SALVAJE (NATIVE GARDENS) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Ethan Miller - THE CHOSEN - 1st Stage 2%

Bowen Fox - SWEAT - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Kate Kenworthy - ANGEL NUMBER NINE - Rorschach Theatre 2%

Raúl Méndez - BAÑO DE LUNA (BATHING IN MOONLIGHT) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Jacob Yeh - HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN - 1st Stage 2%

Lolita Marie - SWEAT - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Nick Martin - SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Rorschach Theatre 2%

Nate Dendy - THE TEMPEST - Round House Theatre 2%

Nick Westrate - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Arena Stage 2%

Kimberly Gilbert - JENNIFER WHO IS LEAVING - Round House Theatre 2%

Eric Hissom - THE TEMPEST - Round House Theatre 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Sterling Playmakers 10%

CLYBOURNE PARK - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 9%

PRIDE@PREJUDICE - Rockville Little Theatre 8%

THE WESTING GAME - Prince William Little Theatre 8%

M: FROM FAILURE TO FREEDOM. ONE WOMAN’S TRUE STORY - Stagecoach Theatre 7%

THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Goose Creek Players 5%

STOP KISS - Reston Community Players 5%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Nova Nightsky Theater 4%

THE ABSENCE OF A CELLO - Bowie Community Theatre 4%

TWO ON THE AISLE - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

THE TRIAL OF EBENEEZER SCROOGE - Prince William Little Theatre 4%

LARRY THE BIG TIME BROADWAY PRODUCER - Triune 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Istage Performance Ensemble 3%

THE GREATEST GENERATION SPEAKS - Fauquier Community Theatre 3%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Colonial Players 3%

IPHIGENIA(A TELLING AND RETELLING - We Happy Few 3%

MACBETH - Independent Theatre Company 2%

TALLEY'S FOLLY - Nova Nightsky Theater 2%

HARVEY - Seton Players 2%

EERIE EVENINGS - Goose Creek Playersell 2%

ROTTEN APPLE - Bowie Center for the Bowie center for the performing arts 1%

HOLY TOLEDO! - Nova Nightsky Theater 1%



Best Play (Professional)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 21%

THE TEMPEST - Round House Theatre 11%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Arena Stage 9%

ANGEL NUMBER NINE - Rorschach Theatre 8%

KING LEAR - Shakespeare Theatre Company 6%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Arena Stage 5%

BAÑO DE LUNA (BATHING IN MOONLIGHT) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

JARDÍN SALVAJE (NATIVE GARDENS) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

SWEAT - The Keegan Theatre 4%

THE CHOSEN - 1st Stage 3%

THE CAKE - Prologue Theatre 3%

SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Rorschach Theatre 3%

HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

UNPROTECTED - Pipeline Playwrights 2%

ONE JEWISH BOY - Theatre J 2%

THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD - Solas Nua 2%

ROTTEN APPLE - Bowie Center for Performing Arts 2%

SCORCHED - ExPats Theatre 1%

RAINMAKER - 1st Stage 1%

IN THE GUTTER - Best Medicine Rep 1%

THE LAST MATCH - 1st Stage 1%

HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN - 1st Stage 1%

MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Prologue Theatre 1%

EXCLUSION - Arena Stage 0%

SANCTUARY CITY - Arena Stage 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Brandon Roak - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 19%

Bill Murray - INTO THE WOODS - The Arlington Players 11%

Peter Marsh - EVITA - Fauquier Community Theatre 11%

Gabby Goldman and Mercedes Blankenship - HEAD OVER HEELS - Wildwood Summer Theatre 10%

Olivia and Jason Hinebaugh - BIG FISH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 8%

Mia Villani and Nick Mastrangelo - OLIVER! - Prince William Little Theatre 8%

Barbara D. Carpenter & Terry Smith - M: FROM FAILURE TO FREEDOM. ONE WOMAN’S TRUE STORY - Stagecoach Theatre 6%

Adam Ressa - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Nova Nightsky Theater 5%

Liz Mykietyn - HONK! - Sterling Playmakers 5%

Dan Widerski - DON’T HUG ME- A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stagecoach Theatre 5%

Julie Fischer/Shah Choudhury - TWO ON THE AISLE - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Darnell Patrick Morris - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - ovations Theatre 2%

Darnell patrick morris - SPRING AWAKENING - ovations Theatre 2%

Darnell Patrick Morris - THE WILD PARTY - ovations Theatre 2%

Darnell Patrick Morris - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ovations Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Scott Davis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage 11%

Mariana Fernandez - IN THE HEIGHTS - NextStop Theatre Company 11%

Lee Savage - INTO THE WOODS - Signature Theatre 8%

Sam Klaas - LA VALENTÍA (VALOR) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 8%

Maruti Evans - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Arena Stage 6%

Jason Sherwood - EVITA - Shakespeare Theatre Company 5%

Arnel Sancianco - THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - the Kennedy Center 5%

Grisele González - JARDÍN SALVAJE (NATIVE GARDENS) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

Sara Beth Hall - SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Rorschach Theatre 4%

Milagros Ponce de León - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Jason Tamborini - THE CAKE - Prologue Theatre 3%

Paul Tate dePoo III - SPAMALOT - the Kennedy Center 3%

Tim Mackabee - SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! - Ford's Theatre 3%

Josh Sticklin - SEUSSICAL - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Lee Savage - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 2%

Misha Kachman - HOLIDAY - Arena Stage 2%

Simone Schneeberg - SCORCHED - ExPats Theatre 2%

Clifton Chadick - BAÑO DE LUNA (BATHING IN MOONLIGHT) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Matthew Keenan - SWEAT - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Kathryn Kawecki - HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN - 1st Stage 2%

Junghyun Lee - CLYDE'S - Studio Theatre 2%

Josh Sticklin - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

Nadir Bey - THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD - Solas Nua 1%

Milagros Ponce de León - SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD - Ford's Theatre 1%

Nadir Bey - MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Prologue Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sam Crawford - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 43%

Kiefer Cure (Audio Engineer) and Josie Danckaert (Sound Designer) - HEAD OVER HEELS - Wildwood Summer Theatre 25%

Dan Martin - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 18%

Fred Muller - M: FROM FAILURE TO FREEDOM. ONE WOMAN’S TRUE STORY - Stagecoach Theatre 15%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andre Pluess - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage 13%

Justin Schmitz - LA VALENTÍA (VALOR) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 11%

Justin Schmitz - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

Aria Velz - THE FISHERMAN AND HIS WIFE - Adventure Theatre MTC 5%

Veronica J. Lancaster - SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Rorschach Theatre 5%

Fabian Obispo - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Arena Stage 5%

Josh Schmidt - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 5%

Matthew M. Nielson - KING OF THE YEES - Signature Theatre 4%

Mikhail Fiksel & Megumi Katayama - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Arena Stage 4%

Brandon Cook - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Adventure Theatre MTC 4%

Ian Vespermann - ANGEL NUMBER NINE - Rorschach Theatre 4%

Justin Schmitz - BAÑO DE LUNA (BATHING IN MOONLIGHT) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Sun Hee Kil - SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! - Ford's Theatre 3%

Justin Schmitz - JARDÍN SALVAJE (NATIVE GARDENS) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Justin Schmitz - THE CAKE - Prologue Theatre/NextStop 3%

Brandon Cook - SEUSSICAL - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Tina Chancey - SCORCHED - ExPats Theatre 3%

Kenny Neal - THE LAST MATCH - 1st Stage 2%

Jenny O'Malley - ONE MOMENT NOW - Solas Nua / Murmuration 2%

Ethan Balis - THE CHOSEN - 1st Stage 2%

Lindsay Jones - JANE ANGER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Navi - THE RAINMAKER - 1st Stage 2%

André J. Pluess - SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD - Ford's Theatre 1%

Kai Harada - GUYS & DOLLS - the Kennedy Center 1%

Kai Harada - SUNSET BOULEVARD - the Kennedy Center 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Gab Ryan - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 10%

Stacey Yvonne Claytor - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Arlington Players 6%

Rhonda Oliver - SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - Hylton Performing Arts Center 5%

Muggs Leone - HONK! - Sterling Playmakers 4%

Joshua Ewalt - CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 4%

Matthew Cruser - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 4%

Amelia Tablot - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 4%

Timothy King - EVITA - Fauquier Community Theatre 4%

Elizabeth Steimel - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Fauquier Community Theatre 3%

Malarie Zeeks - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - 2nd Star Productions 3%

Jae K. Gee - HEAD OVER HEELS - Wildwood Summer Theatre 3%

Allison Payne - JEKYLL AND HYDE - ovations theatre 3%

Jolene Vettese - A DON'T HUG ME CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stagecoach Theatre 3%

Cody Boehm - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Reston Community Players 3%

Avery Heisey - OLIVER - Prince William Little Theatre 3%

Stacy Crickmer - DON’T HUG ME- A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stagecoach Theatre 3%

Kendall Mostafavi - CABARET - Reston Community Players 2%

Shakil Azizi - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Reston Community Players 2%

Trevor Greenfield - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - 2nd Star Productions 2%

Chris Lee - THE PROM - University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 2%

Jolene Vettese - OLIVER! - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

Yashi Janamanchi - HEAD OVER HEELS - Wildwood Summer Theatre 2%

Ally Baca - HEAD OVER HEELS - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre 2%

Anna Belle Lowe - INTO THE WOODS - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

Pat Mahoney - OLIVER! - Prince William Little Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Omar Cruz Navarro - KUMANANA! AN AFRO-PERUVIAN MUSICAL REVUE - GALA Hispanic Theatre 12%

Odette Guttierez de Arroyo - IN THE HEIGHTS - NextStop Theatre Company 7%

Bruni Herring - IN THE HEIGHTS - NextStop Theatre Company 6%

Quinn Titcomb - FUN HOME - Studio Theatre 6%

Shakil Azizi - URINETOWN - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Jolene Vettese - URINETOWN - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Christian Bustillos - IN THE HEIGHTS - NextStop Theatre Company 4%

August McFeaters - FUN HOME - Studio Theatre 4%

Gabrielle Dominique - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage 4%

Nick Martinez - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage 4%

Tori Gomez - SEUSSICAL - The Keegan Theatre 4%

Dylan Arredondo - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theatre 3%

Christopher Michael Richardson - SWEENEY TODD - Signature Theatre 3%

Derek Klena - SUNSET BOULEVARD - the Kennedy Center 3%

Farrell Parker - THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - The Kennedy Center 3%

Vincent Kempski - INTO THE WOODS - Signature Theatre 3%

Kevin Chamberlin - GUYS & DOLLS - the Kennedy Center 3%

Deimoni Brewington - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Allison Sheppard - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - National Theatre 2%

Matthew Boyd Snyder - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Arena Stage 2%

Carol Dennis - SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! - Ford's Theatre 2%

Ariadne Rose - EVITA - Shakespeare Theatre Company 1%

Paul Scanlon - INTO THE WOODS - Signature Theatre 1%

Julia Lennon - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

Felicia Boswell - SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! - Ford's Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Taveion Mickens - THE WESTING GAME - Prince William Little Theatre 11%

Michael Pryor - LARRY THE BIG TIME BROADWAY PRODUCER - Triune 9%

Khanner Hancock - CLYBOURNE PARK - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 8%

Ollie Maxted - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Prince William Little Theatre 7%

Kat Binney - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Colonial Players 7%

Angela Whittaker - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Sterling Playmakers 5%

Kate Keifer - BOEING BOEING - Reston Community Players 5%

The witches (Sarah Souser, Betsy Ryan, Rachel Dickson) - MACBETH - Independent Theatre Company 5%

Adam Ressa - ROMEO & JULIET - Nova Nightsky Theater 5%

Stephanie Swift (as Ainsley) - THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Goose Creek Players 5%

TJ Hillman - HONK! - Sterling Playmakers 4%

Anthony Pohl (as Bob) - THE MISFIT PLAYERS - Goose Creek Players 4%

Matthew Pauli - SCHOOL FOR LIES - Constellation Theatre 3%

Heather Fife - THE TRIAL OF EBENEEZER SCROOGE - Prince William Little Theatre 3%

Marguerite Driessen - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Will MacLeod - HOLY TOLEDO! - Nova Nightsky Theater 2%

Rachel Scott - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

Chris D'Angelo - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Nova Nightsky Theater 2%

Joe Neff - TWO ON THE AISLE - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Jaclyn Robertson - ROMEO & JULIET - Nova Nightsky Theater 2%

Jessie Roberts - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Nova Nightsky Theater 2%

Frank Gorrell - HOLY TOLEDO! - Nova Nightsky Theater 1%

Nalo Merriman - ROTTEN APPLE - Bowie center for performing arts 1%

Danielle Taylor - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Nova Nightsky Theater 1%

Garth Porter - THE TRIAL OF EBENEEZER SCROOGE - Prince William Little Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Paloma de Vega - LA VALENTÍA (VALOR) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 13%

Justine "Icy" Moral - A Christmas Carol - Ford's Theatre 10%

Sam Lunay - THE CAKE - NextStop Theatre Company 7%

Billie Krishawn - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Arena Stage 6%

Edward Gero - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Arena Stage 5%

Justin Weaks - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Arena Stage 4%

Luz Nicolás - BAÑO DE LUNA (BATHING IN MOONLIGHT) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Diana Gonzalez Ramirez - MOJADA - 1st Stage 3%

Susan Rome - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Arena Stage 3%

Tom Story - SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD - Ford's Theatre 3%

Kolby Niederstrasser - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre 3%

Andres Roa - SWEAT - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Lamont Thompson - CLYDE'S - Studio Theatre 2%

Rayanne Gonzales - A Christmas Carol - Ford's Theatre 2%

Alina Collins Maldonado - SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD - Ford's Theatre 2%

Scott Sedar - THE RAINMAKER - 1st Stage 2%

Carlos Castillo - BAÑO DE LUNA (BATHING IN MOONLIGHT) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Delbis Cardona - LA VALENTÍA (VALOR) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Shaquille Stewart - SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD - Ford's Theatre 2%

Billie Krishawn - SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD - Ford's Theatre 2%

Hiram Delgado - BAÑO DE LUNA (BATHING IN MOONLIGHT) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 1%

Susan Rome - SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD - Ford's Theatre 1%

Lisa Hill Corley - SCORCHED - ExPats Theatre 1%

Carlos Castillo - LA VALENTÍA (VALOR) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 1%

Steve Carpenter - BEN BUTLER - Washington Stage Guild 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - 2nd Star Productions 20%

CINDERELLA - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 15%

RUDOLPH THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 13%

HONK! - Sterling Playmakers 11%

OLIVER! - Prince William Little Theatre 11%

FREAKY FRIDAY - NextStop Theatre Company 10%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Pied Piper Theatre 9%

THE MUSIC MAN - Fauquier Community Theatre 5%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Fauquier Community Theatre 4%

ROTTEN APPLE - Bowie Center for the Bowie center for the performing arts 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

THE MORTIFICATION OF FOVEA MUNSON - the Kennedy Center 17%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Imagination Stage 12%

SEUSSICAL - The Keegan Theatre 11%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Adventure Theatre MTC 11%

PRINCIPE Y PRINCIPE (PRINCE & PRINCE) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 7%

NATE THE GREAT - Imagination Stage 7%

LA LLAMADA DE SYLVIA MÉNDEZ: SEPARATE IS NEVER EQUAL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 7%

PETER AND THE WOLF - the Puppet Co. 6%

THE FISHERMAN AND HIS WIFE - Adventure Theatre MTC 5%

HARVEY - Seton Players 4%

HULA HOOPING QUEEN - Imagination Stage 4%

MAGIC MIRROR - the Puppet Co. 3%

ONE DESTINY - Ford's Theatre 2%

PUSH THE BUTTON - The Keegan Theatre 2%

ONCE UPON A MOON - Discovery Theatre 2%

ROTTEN APPLE - Bowie Center for the Bowie center for the performing arts 2%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

University of Maryland School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies 14%

Prince William Little Theatre 9%

Little Theatre of Alexandria 7%

The Arlington Players 6%

Wildwood Summer Theatre 6%

Reston Community Players 5%

2nd Star Productions 5%

Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

Sterling Playmakers 5%

City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

Fauquier Community Theatre 4%

Stagecoach Theatre 4%

Rockville Musical Theatre 3%

Ovations Theatre 3%

Stagecoach Theatre 3%

Laurel Mill Playhouse 3%

Nova Nightsky Theater 3%

St. Mark's Players 2%

Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre 2%

Bowie Center for the Bowie center for the performing arts 1%

McLean Community Players 1%

Shenandoah Conservatory 1%

Pied Piper Theatre 1%

Hexagon 1%

Rooftop Productions 1%