1st Stage Introduces The YES Pass- A Free Subscription For Fairfax High School Students

1st Stage believes that the theater should be a home to our entire community particularly, the young minds of our next generation of artists, creators and patrons. With this in mind, we are proud to announce our new Youth Engagement Subscription or YES Pass.

The YES Pass is a free season subscription for all mainstage shows and is being offered to every High School student in Fairfax County. Our YES Pass ensures that no student is denied access to live theater due to economic barriers and guarantees that all young people will have an opportunity to be part of the discussion and the artistic life of Fairfax County. 1st Stage is committed to making theater accessible to all members of the community. Founded by Fairfax County Public School Educators, nurturing the artistic voices of young people is a crucial part of our mission. The YES Pass is sponsored by the Ruth and Hal Launders Foundation.

YES Pass can be obtained by contacting Deidra Starnes at deidrastarnes@1ststage.org or online at 1stStage.org.

Now in its 12th Season, 1st Stage Theatre is an award-winning professional theatre in the heart of Tysons, Virginia. The company serves as a cultural hub for the community producing first-rate theatrical productions as well as hosting professional musicians, orchestras, and visual artists, and providing educational opportunities for the community. Awards include the American Theatre Wing National Theatre Company award, Helen Hayes Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play in 2018, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play in 2017 and 2016, Outstanding Director of a Musical and Outstanding Lead Actor in 2015, and the John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company in 2010. In 2019, 1st Stage was nominated for 22 Helen Hayes Awards- the second most of any theatre in the DC region. Additionally, 1st Stage is a member of the Catalogue for Philanthropy class of 2016-2017. In September 2016, The Wall Street Journal called 1st Stage "one of America's most impressive smaller regional companies." The Washington Post named 1st Stage's production of Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train among their list of the "10 Best Washington Theater Productions in 2017."

For more information, visit 1st Stage online at www.1ststage.org.





