1st Stage Extends HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN

1st Stage has announced that How the Light Gets In, written by E.M. Lewis and directed by Alex Levy has been extended through March 26.

From the co-writer of the breakout hit Duck Harbor comes an uplifting story of connection and healing. Set against the backdrop of a peaceful Japanese garden, this beautifully touching story centers around four very different people who build a community of love and hope. "[The] parallel, between a person and something we treasure, is what makes this play so special." - StageRaw

How the Light Gets In features Joel Ashur, Tonya Beckman, Madeleine Regina, and Jacob Yeh. The show features scenic design by Kathryn Kawecki, lighting design by Helen Garcia-Alton, sound design by Gordon Nimmo Smith, prop design by Cindy Landrum Jacobs, and costume design by Debra Kim Sivigny.

How the Light Gets In will now run at 1st Stage through March 26 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. The first 20 tickets sold for every performance will cost only $20. Thursday evening tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check www.1stStage.org for the schedule.

1st Stage is dedicated to the health and safety of its patrons, performers, and participants, and is enacting recommended safety measures to ensure that the theatre can remain a comfortable place for our community. All patrons, volunteers, and staff are required to wear masks in the theatre.