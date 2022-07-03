17-Year-Old Write/Directs Musical At 17th Year Of Capital Fringe

The hot-selling ticket of the summer is coming to Capital Fringe. 17-year-old Tess Rowan writes, directs, and performs in the world premiere of her original musical, Static: Noise of a New Musical.

Tess Rowan began writing the book, music, and lyrics of Static at age 14, became the first-ever WTOP Top Kid Award Winner at 15, and now at 17, Rowan is directing and performing in Static. From writing the story, to script, to Snapchat filters, to stage, Rowan has built this immersive 90-minute musical from scratch.

The McAfees have lived in the Pennsylvania woods ever since their father was lost on the Appalachian Trail. Daughter Maine (Tess Rowan) teams up with local teen Charlie (Nico Morandi-Zerpa) on a detective mission to find Maine's father. Yet, the truth may silence waves of sound. An original adventure musical with a radio blend of musical theater, rock, folk, and immersive morse code. Pay attention to the 27 original songs written by Tess Rowan, including 6 "Morse Code Clues" for the audience to keep up with a missing person mystery, as Static is the first musical to utilize morse code as a method of dramatic storytelling. Think of an acoustic campfire singalong mixed with a true-crime podcast.

"I've grown up with Static, and it's incredible to finally be able to share this story I've been working on for most of my teenage years. Thank you to my cast, crew, and Capital Fringe for giving me this opportunity and I'm excited to see where this show goes next." - Tess Rowan

Static performs at the Capital Fringe Festival on July 15th @ 7 pm, July 17th @ 1:30 pm, July 22nd @ 6:15 pm, July 24th @ 4:15 pm at 3 Stars, formerly DSW Georgetown DC 3270 M St NW Washington DC 20007. Tickets $15. Run time: 90 min. Cast and crew includes Tess Rowan, Nico Morandi-Zerpa, Carolyn Fox Darville, Alexandria Nance, Zoë Bowen Smith, Ethan Bhatia, Jillian Blair, Elizabeth Tippens, and Mary Muir.

Tickets: https://capitalfringe.org/events/static-noise-of-a-new-musical/

Connect: www.tessrowan.com/static2022 @staticmusical @tessrowan