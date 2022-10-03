Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Henri Debuts 3-Course Pre-Theater Menu

The $55 prix-fixe menu will be served from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Register for Washington, DC News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

The Henri Debuts 3-Course Pre-Theater Menu

The Henri, located in Downtown D.C., is pleased to debut its pre-theater menu just in time for the start of The National Theatre's 2022-2023 season. The $55 prix-fixe menu will be served from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and will be available on dates when evening performances are being held at The National Theatre. The modern European bistro features a modern mix of French-Belgian fare and is the perfect accompaniment to a night on the town celebrating the arts.

Chef Frederik De Pue is offering a selection of his signature dishes including a starter, main entrée and dessert. Menu highlights include: Endive Salad mixed with candied cashews, grilled pears, lollo rosso, soft cheese and figs, Creamy Carrot Veloute with carrot caviar, Porchetta featuring Berkshire pork belly, persimmon mustard and fennel greens, PEI Mussels with leeks, white wine, mustard and Belgian frittes and Squash Risotto infused with parmesan, sage and hazelnut butter. Featured dessert options include a delectable Coffee Cake made with espresso gelato drizzled with chocolate coffee sauce and an Assorted Cheese Plate with a variety of artisanal cheeses, toasted bread, pickles and marmalade. To take advantage of the prix-fixe menu, each order must be placed by 6:00 p.m. and the entire table must participate.

The Henri is conveniently located in the heart of Downtown D.C. and is steps away from The National Theatre and The Warner Theatre, making it an ideal dining spot before heading to a show. The Henri is open Monday through Saturday 11:30am to 2:00pm for lunch and 4:00pm to 10:00pm for dinner and Friday and Saturday 4:30pm to 11:00pm for dinner. For a full menu, directions, and to make a reservation visit here or call (202) 989-5881.




More Hot Stories For You


THE HERO ART PROJECT Honoring Healthcare Heroes Launches NationallyTHE HERO ART PROJECT Honoring Healthcare Heroes Launches Nationally
October 1, 2022

The HERO ART PROJECT, portraits of healthcare heroes lost in the line of duty during the pandemic, rolls out its national launch this fall with an exhibit on the National Mall and additional exhibits planned for New York (October), Miami, Texas, Georgia, New England, and the West Coast.  
ALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG to Launch 2022-23 National Tour Next MonthALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG to Launch 2022-23 National Tour Next Month
September 30, 2022

All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new play by multiple-Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes, will launch its 16 city, 2022-2023 National Tour on Oct. 5th in St. Petersburg, FL.  
Video: Cast Members of DANCE NATION at Olney Theatre Center Discuss Their Approach to Playing TweensVideo: Cast Members of DANCE NATION at Olney Theatre Center Discuss Their Approach to Playing Tweens
September 30, 2022

Dance Nation by Clare Barron and directed by Jenna Place opened Olney Theatre Center's 84th season in the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab. The production is scheduled to run through Sunday October 30, 2022. See the actors discuss their approach to the roles here!
2-Time GRAMMY Nominated Vocalist Catherine Russell to Perform at Jazz at Lincoln Center This Weekend2-Time GRAMMY Nominated Vocalist Catherine Russell to Perform at Jazz at Lincoln Center This Weekend
September 29, 2022

Catherine Russell has a full schedule of performances slated throughout the East Coast and in Europe to finish off the year. Among them include her annual four-night residency at Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center from September 29 through October 2, with two shows nightly.
Embracing Arlington Arts Releases EMMETT TILL TRILOGY AND RACIAL JUSTICE Education Podcast SeriesEmbracing Arlington Arts Releases EMMETT TILL TRILOGY AND RACIAL JUSTICE Education Podcast Series
September 28, 2022

The non-profit organization Embracing Arlington Artss has released its 'Emmett Till Trilogy and Racial Justice - Theaters Keeping the Conversation Going' four-part Educational Podcast Series.