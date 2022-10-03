The Henri Debuts 3-Course Pre-Theater Menu

The Henri, located in Downtown D.C., is pleased to debut its pre-theater menu just in time for the start of The National Theatre's 2022-2023 season. The $55 prix-fixe menu will be served from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and will be available on dates when evening performances are being held at The National Theatre. The modern European bistro features a modern mix of French-Belgian fare and is the perfect accompaniment to a night on the town celebrating the arts.

Chef Frederik De Pue is offering a selection of his signature dishes including a starter, main entrée and dessert. Menu highlights include: Endive Salad mixed with candied cashews, grilled pears, lollo rosso, soft cheese and figs, Creamy Carrot Veloute with carrot caviar, Porchetta featuring Berkshire pork belly, persimmon mustard and fennel greens, PEI Mussels with leeks, white wine, mustard and Belgian frittes and Squash Risotto infused with parmesan, sage and hazelnut butter. Featured dessert options include a delectable Coffee Cake made with espresso gelato drizzled with chocolate coffee sauce and an Assorted Cheese Plate with a variety of artisanal cheeses, toasted bread, pickles and marmalade. To take advantage of the prix-fixe menu, each order must be placed by 6:00 p.m. and the entire table must participate.

The Henri is conveniently located in the heart of Downtown D.C. and is steps away from The National Theatre and The Warner Theatre, making it an ideal dining spot before heading to a show. The Henri is open Monday through Saturday 11:30am to 2:00pm for lunch and 4:00pm to 10:00pm for dinner and Friday and Saturday 4:30pm to 11:00pm for dinner. For a full menu, directions, and to make a reservation visit here or call (202) 989-5881.