iddlebury Acting Company Will Hold Cutting Edge Play Reading of ISAAC'S EYE

Middlebury Acting Company’s Cutting-Edge Staged Reading Series will return with the seventh season of provocative, relevant, intelligent plays.

The first reading, Isaac’s Eye by Lucas Hnath, will be performed at Town Hall Theater (Byers’ Studio) on Saturday June 22 and Sunday June 23 at 4 pm.

Due to the overwhelming demand for tickets to our readings last season we have added a second performance for all three readings this season. Please reserve your tickets in advance at townhalltheater.org as seating is still limited in the Byers’ Studio.

To understand light and optics better, young Isaac Newton inserted a long needle “between my eye and the bone, as near to the backside of my eye as I could.” Why take such a risk? Lucas Hnath reimagines the contentious, plague-ravaged world Newton inhabited in ISAAC’S EYE, exploring the dreams and longings that drove the rural farm boy to become one of the greatest thinkers in modern science.

Directed by Cheryl Faraone, the cast includes Andrew Ritter, Eric Reid St. John, Lindsay Repka, and Tyler Rackliffe.

A talk-back with the actors and director will follow the performance.

Please join in in the Byers Studio (lower level) Theater at 4:00 pm on Saturday June 22 or Sunday June 23

Tickets $15





