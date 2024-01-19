Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Vermont!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Prudie Peepers - UNTAPPED: A NIGHT OF DRAG & BURLY-Q - Green Mountain Cabaret at the Monkey House
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kyla Paul Marchand - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Leah Burke - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Gina Fearn, Amy Riley - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative
Best Direction Of A Play
Ry Poulin - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows
Best Ensemble
BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Roya Millard - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Craig Hilliard - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre
Best Musical
INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company
Best New Play Or Musical
BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows
Best Performer In A Musical
Ry Poulin - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Nuala Dougherty - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows
Best Play
BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows theater company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dough Viehman/Ann Vivian - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre/Flynn Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ry Poulin - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Coyah Mosher - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
K shaw - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows theater company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY! - Lyric Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre
Lyric Theatre
