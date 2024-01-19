Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Prudie Peepers - UNTAPPED: A NIGHT OF DRAG & BURLY-Q - Green Mountain Cabaret at the Monkey House

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kyla Paul Marchand - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Leah Burke - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Gina Fearn, Amy Riley - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative

Best Direction Of A Play

Ry Poulin - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows

Best Ensemble

BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Roya Millard - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Craig Hilliard - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre

Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company

Best New Play Or Musical

BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows

Best Performer In A Musical

Ry Poulin - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Nuala Dougherty - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows

Best Play

BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows theater company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dough Viehman/Ann Vivian - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre/Flynn Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ry Poulin - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Coyah Mosher - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

K shaw - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows theater company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY! - Lyric Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre

Lyric Theatre