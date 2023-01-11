Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Carolyne Sandoval - IVY + BEAN - Lyric Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Felicity Stiverson - HAIR - Weston theater company, Felicity Stiverson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company, Gary John La Rosa - I DO I DO! - Artistree Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Halina Vercessi - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective
Runners-Up: Therese Bruck - INTO THE BREECHES - St. Michaels Playhouse, Jessica crawford - HAIR - Weston theater company, Lily Prentice - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Becky Millard - IVY + BEAN - Lyric Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Susanna gellert - HAIR - Weston theater company, Piper Goodeve - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company, Gary John La Rosa - I DO! I DO! - Artistree Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Kathleen Keenan - BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater
Runners-Up: Carolyne Sandoval - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, Jackson Gay - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival, Shannon sanborn - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO SHOW - Valley players theater
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company
Runners-Up: EURYDICE - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, SHREK - Weston Theater Company, CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Alan Hefferon - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective
Runners-Up: Scott zielinski - HAIR - Weston theater company, Paul Whitaker - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival, Irene Halibozek - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Emma Weiss - HAIR - Weston theater company
Runners-Up: Michael Halloran - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players, David M. Lutken - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company, Yan Li - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company
Best Musical
Winner: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company
Runners-Up: SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company, WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE & MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company, AVENUE Q - Proarts Playhouse, Kihei, Maui
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater
Runners-Up: SCARECROW - Dorset Theatre Festival, THIRST - Dorset theatre festival, MURDER IN THE NTH DEGREE, JAMES NEVIUS, AUTHOR - Proarts Playhouse, Kihei, Maui
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Phoebe Raphael - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Emma Diner - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Comapny, David Bonanno - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company, David M. Lutken - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Maura O'Brien - BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater
Runners-Up: Töve Wood - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, Jo Fox - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, Dottie Stanley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston Theater Company
Best Play
Winner: BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater
Runners-Up: SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company, WOMEN IN JEOPARDY - Vermont Stage
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Tenzin Chophel - EURYDICE - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective
Runners-Up: Frank Oliva - HAIR - Weston theater company, Christopher & Justin Swader - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival, Doug Bergstein & Ruth Ann Pattee - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Bastien Gliech - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective
Runners-Up: Fitz Patton - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival, Joanna Lynne Staub - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company, Melanie Chen cole - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Hayley Ryan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Roya Millard - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company, Easton Michaels - HAIR - Weston theater company, Mimi Bessette - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Beamer Wallace - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective
Runners-Up: Amelia Mason - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, Nyssa Grant - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company, Michael Barra - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: IVY + BEAN - Lyric Theatre Company
Runners-Up: SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston theater company
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Lost Nation Theater
Runners-Up: Weston theater company, Vermont Stage, Dorset theatre festival