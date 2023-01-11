Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Carolyne Sandoval - IVY + BEAN - Lyric Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Felicity Stiverson - HAIR - Weston theater company, Felicity Stiverson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company, Gary John La Rosa - I DO I DO! - Artistree Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Halina Vercessi - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective



Runners-Up: Therese Bruck - INTO THE BREECHES - St. Michaels Playhouse, Jessica crawford - HAIR - Weston theater company, Lily Prentice - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Becky Millard - IVY + BEAN - Lyric Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Susanna gellert - HAIR - Weston theater company, Piper Goodeve - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company, Gary John La Rosa - I DO! I DO! - Artistree Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Kathleen Keenan - BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater



Runners-Up: Carolyne Sandoval - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, Jackson Gay - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival, Shannon sanborn - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO SHOW - Valley players theater

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company



Runners-Up: EURYDICE - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, SHREK - Weston Theater Company, CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Alan Hefferon - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective



Runners-Up: Scott zielinski - HAIR - Weston theater company, Paul Whitaker - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival, Irene Halibozek - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Emma Weiss - HAIR - Weston theater company



Runners-Up: Michael Halloran - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players, David M. Lutken - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company, Yan Li - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company

Best Musical

Winner: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company



Runners-Up: SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company, WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE & MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company, AVENUE Q - Proarts Playhouse, Kihei, Maui

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater



Runners-Up: SCARECROW - Dorset Theatre Festival, THIRST - Dorset theatre festival, MURDER IN THE NTH DEGREE, JAMES NEVIUS, AUTHOR - Proarts Playhouse, Kihei, Maui

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Phoebe Raphael - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Emma Diner - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Comapny, David Bonanno - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company, David M. Lutken - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Maura O'Brien - BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater



Runners-Up: Töve Wood - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, Jo Fox - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, Dottie Stanley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston Theater Company

Best Play

Winner: BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater



Runners-Up: SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company, WOMEN IN JEOPARDY - Vermont Stage

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Tenzin Chophel - EURYDICE - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective



Runners-Up: Frank Oliva - HAIR - Weston theater company, Christopher & Justin Swader - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival, Doug Bergstein & Ruth Ann Pattee - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Bastien Gliech - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective



Runners-Up: Fitz Patton - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival, Joanna Lynne Staub - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company, Melanie Chen cole - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Hayley Ryan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Roya Millard - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company, Easton Michaels - HAIR - Weston theater company, Mimi Bessette - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Beamer Wallace - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective



Runners-Up: Amelia Mason - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, Nyssa Grant - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company, Michael Barra - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: IVY + BEAN - Lyric Theatre Company



Runners-Up: SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston theater company

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Lost Nation Theater



Runners-Up: Weston theater company, Vermont Stage, Dorset theatre festival