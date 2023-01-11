Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!

Jan. 11, 2023  

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Carolyne Sandoval - IVY + BEAN - Lyric Theatre Company

Runners-Up: Felicity Stiverson - HAIR - Weston theater company, Felicity Stiverson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company, Gary John La Rosa - I DO I DO! - Artistree Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Halina Vercessi - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective

Runners-Up: Therese Bruck - INTO THE BREECHES - St. Michaels Playhouse, Jessica crawford - HAIR - Weston theater company, Lily Prentice - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Becky Millard - IVY + BEAN - Lyric Theatre Company

Runners-Up: Susanna gellert - HAIR - Weston theater company, Piper Goodeve - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company, Gary John La Rosa - I DO! I DO! - Artistree Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Kathleen Keenan - BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater

Runners-Up: Carolyne Sandoval - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, Jackson Gay - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival, Shannon sanborn - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO SHOW - Valley players theater

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company

Runners-Up: EURYDICE - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, SHREK - Weston Theater Company, CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Alan Hefferon - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective

Runners-Up: Scott zielinski - HAIR - Weston theater company, Paul Whitaker - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival, Irene Halibozek - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Emma Weiss - HAIR - Weston theater company

Runners-Up: Michael Halloran - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players, David M. Lutken - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company, Yan Li - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company

Best Musical

Winner: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company

Runners-Up: SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company, WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE & MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company, AVENUE Q - Proarts Playhouse, Kihei, Maui

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater

Runners-Up: SCARECROW - Dorset Theatre Festival, THIRST - Dorset theatre festival, MURDER IN THE NTH DEGREE, JAMES NEVIUS, AUTHOR - Proarts Playhouse, Kihei, Maui

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Phoebe Raphael - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company

Runners-Up: Emma Diner - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Comapny, David Bonanno - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company, David M. Lutken - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Maura O'Brien - BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater

Runners-Up: Töve Wood - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, Jo Fox - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, Dottie Stanley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston Theater Company

Best Play

Winner: BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater

Runners-Up: SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company, WOMEN IN JEOPARDY - Vermont Stage

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Tenzin Chophel - EURYDICE - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective

Runners-Up: Frank Oliva - HAIR - Weston theater company, Christopher & Justin Swader - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival, Doug Bergstein & Ruth Ann Pattee - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Bastien Gliech - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective

Runners-Up: Fitz Patton - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival, Joanna Lynne Staub - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company, Melanie Chen cole - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Hayley Ryan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company

Runners-Up: Roya Millard - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company, Easton Michaels - HAIR - Weston theater company, Mimi Bessette - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Beamer Wallace - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective

Runners-Up: Amelia Mason - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective, Nyssa Grant - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company, Michael Barra - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: IVY + BEAN - Lyric Theatre Company

Runners-Up: SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston theater company

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Lost Nation Theater

Runners-Up: Weston theater company, Vermont Stage, Dorset theatre festival



TV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Take The Stage At 10th Annual Vermont Burlesque Festival
TV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Take The Stage At 10th Annual Vermont Burlesque Festival
Las Vegas comedienne, ventriloquist and television personality April Brucker will perform with her puppet sidekick May Wilson at the 10th annual Vermont Burlesque Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 5:00 p.m. at the Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain Hotel.
Alyx Magic Performs an Afternoon of Magic at the Vergennes Opera House This Month
Alyx Magic Performs an Afternoon of Magic at the Vergennes Opera House This Month
The magic of the holiday season will stretch out a bit longer when the Vergennes Opera House welcomes Alyx Hilshey to the historic stage on Saturday, January 28 with a special 2pm matinee performance.
Kickoff And Auditions Announced For SHREK THE MUSICAL At Lyric Theatre Company
Kickoff And Auditions Announced For SHREK THE MUSICAL At Lyric Theatre Company
Calling all actors, dancers, singers, artists, builders, craftspeople, musicians, and more - Lyric Theatre Company needs you for its upcoming production of 'Shrek The Musical'!
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; Lost Nation Theater L
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; Lost Nation Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

