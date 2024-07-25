Highland Center For The Arts to Launch VT Tour Of Rob Mermin's ACT 39

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the heels of its sold-out premiere run at Plainfield's Haybarn Theater in 2023, Rob Mermin's "Act 39" is now "taking the show on the road," from Greensboro (8/29-9/1 at HCA's Main Stage) to Burlington (9/4-9/8 at Main Street Landing) to Woodstock (9/12-9/14 at Pentangle Arts)*.

"Act 39," written by Rob Mermin, is the true story of what happened when Rob's friend decided to use Vermont's medical aid in dying law, known as Act 39. It is a soulful, humor-filled story of friendship, and exposes the vulnerability of the human spirit when facing mortality head-on.

"Act 39" is produced by the Highland Center for the Arts, co-directed by Rob Mermin and J.T. Turner, and stars Donny Osman, J.T. Turner, Jeanine B. Frost and Matthew Grant Winston. Tickets & information for all three venues are available now at https://highlandartsvt.org/events/act-39/ ; general admission is $36 / arts access $5. Advance ticketing is highly recommended.

Talk-backs, including Patient Choices Vermont www.PatientChoices.org representatives, will follow the Thursday August 29, Sept 5, and Sept. 12 performances. Vermont Lt. Governor David Zuckerman, a key supporter of VT's medical aid in dying legislation, is expected to participate in one of the talk-backs.

*Complete schedule: a) Highland Center for the Arts, Main Stage, 8/29-8/31, 7pm; 9/1, 2pm; b) HCA Presenting at Main St Landing, Burlington, VT, 9/4-9/7, 7pm; 9/8, 2pm; c) HCA Presenting at Pentangle Arts, Woodstock, VT, 9/12-9/13, 7pm; 9/14, 2pm & 7pm

About the Playwright and Co-Director: Rob Mermin of Woodstock/Montpelier/Greensboro is founder of VT's Circus Smirkus. He ran off to join the circus in 1969 and toured with circuses worldwide, after training in mime with life-long mentor Marcel Marceau. Rob's awards include Copenhagen's World Star-Time Gold Clown; Bessie Award; Russia's Best Director Prize at International Festival on the Black Sea; VT Arts Council Award of Merit, and Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts. His memoir "Circle of Sawdust" was published in 2024. www.RobMermin.com . Interviews: http://www.rumblestripvermont.com/2016/06/last-chapter/ https://www.sevendaysvt.com/arts-culture/a-play-inspired-by-vermonts-end-of-life-law-celebrates-a-twilight-friendship-38442830

About the Production Team: The Highland Center for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operating a welcoming venue for assembly, artistic expression, entertainment, education, and refreshment, serving residents and artists of Vermont's Northeast Kingdom and beyond, and collaborating with arts organizations and local schools. Leading the HCA team, as well as designing set & lighting is Cavan Meese of Glover, who has worked with Phish, Bread and Puppet Theater, and Anais Mitchell's "Hadestown." NEK-based co-director and co-star J.T. Turner (AEA)** is an award-winning actor, director, playwright, circus ringmaster, and stage combat choreographer reprising the role of "Rob." Co-star Donny Osman of Plainfield, returning as "Bill," founded The Two Penny Circus, played a leadership role in founding Circus Smirkus, directed Vermont's Governor's Institute on the Arts, and served three terms as a VT State Representative. Rounding out the cast are Marlboro's Jeanine B. Frost, an award-winning actor, director, producer and board member of Vermont Production Collective, and Waterbury's Matthew Grant Winston, currently appearing in Unadilla Theater's Uncle Vanya through 8/4/24. Sound design is by Burlington's Johnnie Day Durand; NEK's Marci Diamond is publicist.

** Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, Highland Center for the Arts, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

"Act 39" GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/act-39-lets-take-the-show-on-the-road

Tickets and public information: https://highlandartsvt.org/events/act-39/ (802) 533-2000

