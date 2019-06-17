Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Presents I AND YOU

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company presents an ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness, I AND YOU (July 4 - July 21 | Walker Farm), Tues - Sat 7:30pm; Wed & Sat 2:00pm; Sun 3:00pm.



Written by America's most-produced playwright over the last two years, Lauren Gunderson, this smart and inspiring story finds teenage Caroline, who has been ill, stuck inside her home for weeks, months, years, an eternity. One afternoon, her classmate Anthony arrives bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass and an urgent assignment from their English teacher. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, a seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks the much deeper mystery that has brought them together.

On theatre that explores the teenage experience, director Johanna Gruenhut says:

"When you are that age, everything feels high stakes. The journey to adulthood is complicated, especially today. But here are two kids processing that wilderness with humor, pathos, and love, and Whitman! Perhaps, a line from Whitman's epic describes the play best, 'Great is life...and real and mystical...'"

Gruenhut is no stranger to the stories of teenagers on the Weston stage; she previously directed NO CHILD..., a one-woman, sixteen-character show that tells the story of a visiting teacher and her chaotic classroom of students. Gruenhut's production was described by critics as "very powerful" (Manchester Journal). Her other credits include THAT FACE and THE CONTAINER at Baltimore Center Stage, ACTUALLY and APPLES FROM THE DESERT at Theater J, THE ROOMMATE at Everyman Theatre, SKIN TIGHT and THE BIG MEAL at Studio Theatre, and BURIED WORDS at NYFringe Fest. She recently associate directed TWELFTH NIGHT and JULIUS CAESAR with Oskar Eustis at The Public. Gruenhut has taught at University of Maryland, College Park; The Johns Hopkins University; and University of California, San Diego.

Gruenhut's talents will be complemented by 2016 Obie Award-winning Costume Designer Ásta Bennie Hostetter (NYC: MRS. MURRAYS MENAGERIE at Mad Ones; USUAL GIRLS, BOBBIE CLEARLY at Roundabout Underground; DANCE NATION, MILES FOR MARY, MEN ON BOATS at Playwrights Horizon; THE WOLVES at Lincoln Center); Scenic Designer Tim Mackabee (Broadway: THE ELEPHANT MAN, Mike Tyson: UNDISPUTED TRUTH; TV: Amy Schumer: LIVE AT THE APOLLO, GOTHAM, SMASH) who designed Weston's productions of NO CHILD..., MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, and PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, among others; Lighting Designer Jesse Belsky, who worked with Gruenhut on THE ROOMMATE (2016) and ACTUALLY (2018); and Sound Designer Julian Evans (Off-Broadway: DESPERATE MEASURES; TICK, TICK...BOOM!; I LIKE IT LIKE THAT!; THE END OF WAR, 2017 RTCC Winer: Outstanding Sound Design).

I AND YOU plays at Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm (705 Main Street, Weston, VT). Adult tickets range from $45-69. Discounts available for students. Prices do not include taxes or fees.





