Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre to Present THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT Beginning This Month

Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre will open its 18th season with the world premiere of "The End of the World As We Knew It" by international, Vermont playwright Jeanne Beckwith and directed by Alex Nicosia. The first show of the season will be presented at the Company's new home in the West Rutland Town Hall Theatre, 35 Marble Street on October 28, 29, and 30 and November 4, 5, and 6. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. and Sunday performances are at 3 p.m.

The two-act play is a Drama/Comedy (Dramedy) about a Vermont woman facing a personal crisis and taking a break from her marriage of twenty years. Haley heads up to Maine to connect with an old friend and colleague, Meredith and to start her writing life again. Her husband, Charlie, has already been questioning the realities of life. Haley's leaving him finds him sharing his great distress with his friend Gabe, who can lend a sympathetic ear only up to a point. Gabe and Charlie go in search of Haley and some answers. But the answers are not quite what they expect.

Featured in the cast are Nancy Callesen, Sandra Gartner, Kevin Commins and Vidur Katyal. Kim Moyer serves as Assistant Director and Stage Manager. The West Rutland Town Hall is handicapped accessible with an elevator. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by cash or check at the door or through paramounvt.org Doors open 30 minutes before curtain. Masks are highly suggested with proof of vaccination.

Photo Credit: Jennie Gartner