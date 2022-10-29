Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre to Present THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT Beginning This Month

The world premiere production will run October 28, 29, and 30 and November 4, 5, and 6.

Vermont News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 29, 2022  

Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre to Present THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT Beginning This Month

Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre will open its 18th season with the world premiere of "The End of the World As We Knew It" by international, Vermont playwright Jeanne Beckwith and directed by Alex Nicosia. The first show of the season will be presented at the Company's new home in the West Rutland Town Hall Theatre, 35 Marble Street on October 28, 29, and 30 and November 4, 5, and 6. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. and Sunday performances are at 3 p.m.

The two-act play is a Drama/Comedy (Dramedy) about a Vermont woman facing a personal crisis and taking a break from her marriage of twenty years. Haley heads up to Maine to connect with an old friend and colleague, Meredith and to start her writing life again. Her husband, Charlie, has already been questioning the realities of life. Haley's leaving him finds him sharing his great distress with his friend Gabe, who can lend a sympathetic ear only up to a point. Gabe and Charlie go in search of Haley and some answers. But the answers are not quite what they expect.

Featured in the cast are Nancy Callesen, Sandra Gartner, Kevin Commins and Vidur Katyal. Kim Moyer serves as Assistant Director and Stage Manager. The West Rutland Town Hall is handicapped accessible with an elevator. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by cash or check at the door or through paramounvt.org Doors open 30 minutes before curtain. Masks are highly suggested with proof of vaccination.

Photo Credit: Jennie Gartner



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards
submissions close in


The Flynn Announces THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY And Il Divo In 2023 Photo
The Flynn Announces THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY And Il Divo In 2023
The Flynn has announced new music shows coming to the Main Stage in 2023. On March 8 at 7:30 pm, multinational operatic pop group Il Divo graces the stage at the Flynn. And on March 10 at 7:30 pm, the hit tribute show The Simon & Garfunkel Story comes to Burlington.
TIM JENNINGS: 50 YEARS OF STORYTELLING Comes to Lost Nation Theater Next Month Photo
TIM JENNINGS: 50 YEARS OF STORYTELLING Comes to Lost Nation Theater Next Month
Tim Jennings is Back! Vermont's “legendary,' 'irresistible,' 'captivating” folk storyteller returns to LNT with a new and deeply personal program of old & new tales, music, and musings & reflections on his long career as “Vermont's Leading Talespinner.'
Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame Announces New Exhibit Featuring Guitars From Ernie Boch Photo
Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame Announces New Exhibit Featuring Guitars From Ernie Boch Jr.'s Private Collection
The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF) announces a new exhibit featuring two dozen distinctive guitars from Ernie Boch Jr.'s personal collection. The Ernie Boch Jr. Guitar Exhibit, on display inside the Boch Center Wang Theatre, includes electric and acoustic instruments, each with a notable history and impact on musicmaking across multiple decades and myriad genres.
Spruce Peak Arts to Present JAZZ AT THE PEAK: AN INTIMATE JAZZ SERIES This Winter Photo
Spruce Peak Arts to Present JAZZ AT THE PEAK: AN INTIMATE JAZZ SERIES This Winter
Spruce Peak Arts has announced 'Jazz at The Peak', an intimate jazz series curated by Peter Schmeeckle. The three-part series will kick off Wednesday, December 28 at 5PM, with subsequent shows Saturday, Feb 4, 2023 and Saturday, March 4, 2023. Don't miss this intimate après alternative where audiences will join the musicians onstage for a jazz club feel!

More Hot Stories For You


The Flynn Announces THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY And Il Divo In 2023The Flynn Announces THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY And Il Divo In 2023
October 26, 2022

The Flynn has announced new music shows coming to the Main Stage in 2023. On March 8 at 7:30 pm, multinational operatic pop group Il Divo graces the stage at the Flynn. And on March 10 at 7:30 pm, the hit tribute show The Simon & Garfunkel Story comes to Burlington.
TIM JENNINGS: 50 YEARS OF STORYTELLING Comes to Lost Nation Theater Next MonthTIM JENNINGS: 50 YEARS OF STORYTELLING Comes to Lost Nation Theater Next Month
October 26, 2022

Tim Jennings is Back! Vermont's “legendary,' 'irresistible,' 'captivating” folk storyteller returns to LNT with a new and deeply personal program of old & new tales, music, and musings & reflections on his long career as “Vermont's Leading Talespinner.'
SCAREFEST, Film and Dance Party Comes to the Vergennes Opera House This WeekendSCAREFEST, Film and Dance Party Comes to the Vergennes Opera House This Weekend
October 24, 2022

“Scarefest,” a creation of actor and local resident Jeremy Holm, is back this Halloween with a night of scary fun on Saturday, October 29, starting at 7pm.
Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National TourPhotos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National Tour
October 20, 2022

The Acting Company’s  national tour of The Three Musketeers launched in New York City in repertory with Romeo and Juliet and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states. Check out photos here!
The Flynn Announces Two New Family Shows, BLUEY'S BIG PLAY and MADAGASCARThe Flynn Announces Two New Family Shows, BLUEY'S BIG PLAY and MADAGASCAR
October 19, 2022

The Flynn has announced two new hit kids' shows, adding to a season lineup that is stacked with family entertainment. On March 14 and 15 at 6 pm, the wildly popular Nickelodeon show Bluey comes to life on stage in Bluey's Big Play. And on May 18 at 7:30 pm Madagascar the Musical, based on hit DreamWorks film series, comes to the Flynn Main Stage.