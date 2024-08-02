News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Town Hall Theater's Young Company Presents Tom Stoppard's ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

Aug. 02, 2024
For the last thirteen summers performers ages 12-25 have gathered at THT to train and present a wide variety of classical plays and musicals from Shakespeare to Shaw to The Lion King and just recently The Music Man. This August, they are tackling the comedy Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead by Britain's master playwright Tom Stoppard.

The play follows two minor and hapless characters in Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet.  The characters move between absurdist comedy and perfectly timed slapstick. According to Director Lindsay Pontius, " Tragedy is relatively easy. This kind of comedy requires real precision, energy and heart. We open right after the Olympics and hope you will consider attending this live, high-flying event as the Young Company goes for comedy gold."

The play will be performed Thursday and Friday , August 15 & 16 at 7pm. The cast includes: Henry Allred, Ava Bienvenu, Ava Doyle, Lila Hescock, Avery Hohenschau, Adelynn Leonard, Genevieve Rathbun, Ivy Schulte, Autumn Spritzer, Nel Stein, Jeremy Holzhauer, Phin Holzhauer, Jude Smith, Benjamin Torres,  Nicolas Suchomel, Sophie Butler-Rahmen and Keziah Wilde. It is directed by Lindsay Pontius and Amanda Kearns.

Ticket prices are as follows: children under the age of 12 are $10; Adults are $15; Generous ticket is $25*

*This summer we are continuing our generous ticket pricing.  The proceeds of this ticket purchase go directly to funding scholarships for classes & camps at Town Hall Theater for those who might not otherwise be able to afford our educational offerings.




