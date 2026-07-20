Town Hall Theater's Free Five Fridays Concert Series to Feature Atom & the Orbits, Billy Wylder

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Town Hall Theater's FREE 5 Fridays Concert Series in the Maloney Plaza on the Tilly Stage continues following the appearances of the Dwight + Nicole Band, July 3rd festivities with the Vermont National Guard Band and Redd and the Paper Flowers. The live music series continues on August 7th with Atom & the Orbits and on September 4th starring Avi Salloway's Billy Wylder. This live music series hosts food offerings and a bar. It's free, thanks to a generous grant. These concerts intersect with the popular downtown Middlebury First Friday series when Middlebury businesses stay open late and downtown is hopping.

Friday, August 7, 5:30-7:00pm: Atom & the Orbits: Led by Vermont musician Noah Hahn, Atom & the Orbits brings an electrifying blend of danceable modern rock, roots rhythms, and high-energy live performance to the stage on Friday, August 7 from 5:30–7:00pm. After spending the last decade playing in two-step bands from Vermont to Louisiana, Hahn assembled Atom & the Orbits as a 'rocket ship' for his expansive musical vision — fusing groove-driven Americana, rock, and cosmic energy into a sound built for dancing. Audiences can expect a summer concert packed with soaring musicianship, irresistible rhythms, and an atmosphere that feels equal parts dance party and musical journey. Good Times Co. charcuterie & bar offerings available for purchase.

Friday, September 4, 3-8pm: BLOCK PARTY with Billy Wylder, DJ Serena Kim, and More Surprises: Acclaimed art-rock ensemble Billy Wylder, led by singer-songwriter Avi Salloway, brings together global influences, adventurous musicianship, and electrifying live performance. Drawing inspiration from travels spanning Standing Rock, Jerusalem, the Sahara, and stages from Coachella to Carnegie Hall, the band blends American folk and rock with African rhythms, art-rock textures, soaring violins, synths, and groove-driven percussion. Salloway is also the creator of the acclaimed All Rivers project, a cross-cultural musical collaboration that recently sold out performances at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, further cementing his reputation for building powerful, community-centered musical experiences that bridge cultures and traditions. Las Hermosas Tacos, La Chata Mexican's Churros, Good Times Co. charcuterie, and bar offerings available for purchase.

This grant-funded series is free, and does not require registration. Go to townhalltheater.org for more information.

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