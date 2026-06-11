Author James Tabor to Discuss LIGHTNING BENEATH THE SEA at Town Hall Theater

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Vermont Book Shop and Town Hall Theater will present James M. Tabor and his new book, Lightning Beneath the Sea: The Race to Wire the World and the Dawn of the Information Age, on Wednesday, July 1, at 6:30 PM in the Anderson Studio in partnership with Town Hall Theater.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of 19th-century ambition and innovation, Tabor's latest work follows an epic undertaking with consequences that echo directly into the modern world. Readers of adventure, exploration, and history alike will be drawn to the story of a visionary businessman's high-stakes campaign to lay the first transatlantic telegraph cable—a feat that helped lay the groundwork for today's global communications.

The evening begins with a Cocktail Hour from 5:30–6:30 PM, followed by a book talk from 6:30–7:30 PM. The program will be followed by a question-and-answer session, giving attendees the chance to engage directly with the author. Copies of Lightning Beneath the Sea will be available for purchase, and Tabor will sign books after the event.

James M. Tabor is a New York Times bestselling author and longtime Waitsfield resident. He is the author of six books, including the award-winning Forever on the Mountain and the best-selling Blind Descent. Tabor is also the creator of the History Channel series Journey to the Center of the World and has written for Time, Smithsonian, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and other major publications.

Tickets for the event are $8 and may be secured via townhalltheater.org or by calling 802-382-9222.

ABOUT TOWN HALL THEATER

Town Hall Theater in Middlebury, Vermont, is a vibrant cultural hub presenting theater, music, film, literary events, and community programming that enriches the region through the performing arts.

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