Town Hall Theater Hosts Lunar New Year Event

Addison County BIPOC+ and Town Hall Theater will host their second annual LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION on Sunday, February 2.

Lunar New Year is a celebration of family, feasting, and good fortune observed by millions of people around the world, particularly in East and Southeast Asia and in diasporic communities. Back by popular demand—on Sunday, February 2, Addison County BIPOC+, in partnership with Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater, present their second annual Lunar New Year celebration for the whole community.

This free event showcases dance, art, and crafts from different Asian traditions, and culminates with a Moth-style storytelling event with the theme “transformation.” To mark the Year of the Snake, Town Hall Theater will glow with paper lanterns and feature a variety of Lunar New Year presentations on its main stage, as well as crafting in the Byers Studio. The event includes a parade featuring a 20-foot puppet snake and showcase dance, drumming, Tae Kwon Do, live calligraphy demonstrations, a children’s story time, and more. Food and beverage will be available for purchase from vendors such as Stone Leaf Tea House, Sabai Sabai, and Rice.

The outline of activities includes:

11:45 am–12:15 pm: Family-friendly story time 12:15–12:45 pm: Family-friendly arts and crafts 12:45–1:30 pm: Parade and The Great Race children’s theatre performance 2:00–3:00 pm: Tae Kwon Do Demonstration 3:15–4:00 pm: UVM dancers, samulnori percussion, and other performances 4:15–5:15 pm: Moth-style storytelling event with the theme “transformation” Plus calligraphy demonstrations with Yinglei Zhang, photo booth, food and beverage vendors all afternoon, and more!

“Lunar New Year has been an important part of our identities and that of our communities,” co-organizers Natasha Chang and HaQuyen Pham said. “We were thrilled to bring that celebration to our Addison County friends and neighbors last year and look forward to inviting more people to ring in the Year of the Snake with us in 2025.” Chang and Pham facilitate Addison County BIPOC+, an affinity space for self-identified Black, Indigenous, People of color (BIPOC) and family members (+) living in and around Addison County, Vermont.

“Town Hall Theater is dedicated to showcasing a diversity of voices and traditions.” THT Executive & Artistic Director Lisa Mitchell said. “We look forward to shining the spotlight on Lunar New Year and are thrilled to partner once again with Addison County BIPOC+ on this highly attended and celebrated annual event.”

This event is free, thanks to grant support.

Comments