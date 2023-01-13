Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Black Experience 2023 (BX23) Returns to the Flynn Main Stage Next Month

The event is on February 25 with a lineup of events scheduled all evening, starting at 5 pm.

Jan. 13, 2023  

The Black Experience 2023 (BX23) returns to the Flynn Main Stage on February 25 with a lineup of events scheduled all evening, starting at 5 pm. BX23, Burlington's flagship Black History Month event, serves as a platform to elevate and celebrate Vermont's thriving Black communities. The main programming focuses on three pillars: culture, community, and education. BX23 includes performances, presentations, and fireside conversations.

The free event, presented by nuwave, the Flynn, and the City of Burlington, features discussions and panels with local artists and speakers and culminates in a keynote presentation by iconic activist and scholar Dr. Angela Davis, moderated by Dr. Tricia Rose, director of the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America at Brown University. The evening also includes a special performance by PHILADANCO!, the celebrated Philadelphia dance company that is renowned for its innovation, creativity, and preservation of predominantly African-American traditions in dance.

The Black Experience 2023 at the Flynn is a free event. Registration is recommended. Find out more and register to attend at flynnvt.org.

"The Flynn is thrilled to partner with nuwave to present BX23 on the Main Stage," said Jay Wahl, Flynn Executive Director. "Last summer, we welcomed the Black Experience team to the theater as part of the citywide Juneteenth celebration and it was a highlight of the year-an impactful, insightful, and joyous community event for all. We are proud to provide a platform for important voices in our community and beyond, including Angela Davis, an activist whose impact on cultural discourse cannot be overstated."

"There is great prower in representation," said Emiliano Void of nuwave, "and we really felt that Black History Month was the perfect timing for an event that showcased the thriving Black communities present here in Vermont. The Black Experience is our small contribution to building, and celebrating, a more diverse and inclusive Vermont."

"The City and the REIB are excited to bring such a cultural experience to Burlington, partner with such amazing local organizations, and celebrate Black voices and bodies in nontraditional spaces," said Kim Carson, director of racial equality, inclusion, and belonging for the City of Burlington.

BX23 on the Flynn Main Stage is a free event. Registration is recommended. Find out more and register to attend at flynnvt.org.




