THE RAILWAY CHILDREN Comes to Northern Stage This Month
Performances run November 22, 2022 – January 1, 2023.
Northern Stage's joyous holiday tradition returns with the world premiere production of The Railway Children, a new American adaptation of Edith Nesbit's beloved British classic children's novel with new music and lyrics by Jane Shaw and Mark Hartman (A Christmas Carol at the Guthrie; The Wanderers at Roundabout), November 22, 2022 - January 1, 2023, in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction, Vermont.
Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne and former Director of Education Eric Love have lovingly adapted this family adventure for Northern Stage's New England community by setting the story in White River Junction, Vermont, during the Great Depression. A sudden crisis forces a young family to leave their comfortable city lives and reinvent themselves in small-town America. Bobbie, Peter, and Phyllis are transformed by their lives in the country as they make thrilling discoveries exploring the railroad and befriending the people in their new town. The Railway Children is a musical adventure that celebrates resilience, kindness, and the power of community.
"We can't think of a more joyous way to celebrate the holidays than this musical adventure," says Dunne. "The themes of home, family and what it is to be a community are particularly resonant in this time."
The cast includes Stephen Lee Anderson (Broadway's Bright Star and Northern Stage's A Doll's House, Part 2) as Old Gentleman; Tommy Crawford (Only Yesterday at Northern Stage and Off-Broadway) as Perks and Associate Music Director; Billy Finn (The Butcher Boy at Irish Rep.) as Father; Joy Lynn Jacobs (Broadway's Marie Christine and The Music Man revival) as Station Agent; Jayne McLendon (Northern Stage debut) as Mother; Rachel Mulcahy (Northern Stage's Once) as Mrs. Perks; and Alexis Sims (Broadway's For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf) as Dr. Mullen. The split cast of children will be portrayed by Callum Heinsch and Yuvraj Sathe as Peter; Margaret Hourdequin and Reya Sharma as Phyllis; Alex Hoyt and Noah Schutzuis as James; and Bebhinn Knudsen (Matilda in Matilda at Northern Stage) and Monet Nowlan as Bobbie.
Joining Dunne and Love on the creative team are Jane Shaw (Co-Composer/Sound Designer), Mark Hartman (Co-Composer/Music Supervisor), Kevin David Thomas (Music Director), Alexander Woodward (Scenic Designer), Hunter Kaczorowski (Costume Designer), Carolina Ortiz Herrera (Lighting Designer), Carolyn Fast (Production Stage Manager), Cordelia Durand (Assistant to the Directors), and Kerrigan Quenemoen (Dramaturg).
Performance times are Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $19 to $69 - $19 for students of all ages, $20 for those under the age of 25, and $34 for preview performances (November 22, 23, and 25). Access for All tickets (for EBT card holders) are $5 and are available for any performance while ticket supplies last. The Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts is located at 74 Gates Street, White River Junction, VT. For tickets and information, call (802) 296-7000 or visit www.northernstage.org. COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: Northern Stage will NOT be requesting vaccination status OR proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Masks are not required but are encouraged inside the Barrette Center for the Arts.
November 10, 2022
The Flynn has added two incredible shows to the season lineup this spring. On April 22 at 3 pm, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, featuring some of the greatest jazz musicians working today, comes to the Flynn. And on May 2 at 7:30 pm, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, one of the most celebrated dance companies in the country, brings their vast repertoire to the Main Stage.
THE SIXTIES SHOW to be Presented by Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts in April 2023
November 9, 2022
Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts will present: The Sixties Show, Friday, April 21st, 2023 at 8PM (doors at 7PM). Don't miss the high energy trip back in time that reminds the audience how uniquely inspirational, entertaining, and historically significant the music and events of the 1960’s was and continues to be.
Lost Nation Theater Welcomes The Return Of Vermont's Folk Storyteller Tim Jennings To The Stage
November 7, 2022
Vermont's own inimitable folktale storyteller, Tim Jennings performs – Live and In-Person - 50 Years of StoryTelling - a never-been-seen-before program of musings, music, and tales –just two nights only – November 18 & 19th at Lost Nation Theater's wheelchair accessible, air-conditioned, and air-purified home within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center!
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens In Two Weeks At Omaha Community Playhouse
November 4, 2022
Omaha's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, will open Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre from Nov. 18 through Dec. 23. Performances will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and two performances Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
NRBQ Plays the Vergennes Opera House Next Week
November 3, 2022
On Wednesday, November 16, NRBQ (New Rhythm and Blues Quartet) with horns (Whole Wheat Horns) will rock the old bones of the historic Vergennes Opera House and turn the stage into a fantastic musical playground.