Spruce Peak Arts Expands Season with Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Spruce Peak Arts is adding more extraordinary programs to its already stellar lineup for the 2024/2025 season. Joining the roster are the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Jazz at the Peak with Pete Malinverni, the innovative Little House Dance, Doktor Kaboom, and renowned jazz guitarist John Pizzarelli, each bringing their unique flair and artistry to the stage.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

​Recognized as one of the world's finest chamber ensembles, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will grace our stage with performances that promise to be both riveting and profound. This ensemble's dedication to excellence and their exquisite interpretation of classical music makes them a must-see for any music lover.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Dvořák, Mozart, and Weber– October 6, 2024

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center with David Finckel and Wu Han – February 23, 2025

Jazz at the Peak with Pete Malinverni

​Prepare for an unforgettable jazz experience as acclaimed pianist Pete Malinverni returns to Spruce Peak Arts. This series will feature some of the jazz world’s most revered musicians, including special guests like Joe Lovano and Janis Siegel of Manhattan Transfer, delivering an evening of pure, soulful jazz that will resonate with aficionados and new listeners alike.

Jazz at the Peak: An Intimate Jazz Evening with Pete Malinverni welcomes Joe Lovano - October 19, 2024 ​ - Grammy-winning saxophonist Joe Lovano, celebrated for his rich tone and improvisational brilliance, joins for a dynamic and electrifying concert, blending Malinverni's masterful piano artistry with Lovano's powerful and expressive saxophone.

Jazz at the Peak: An Intimate Jazz Evening with Pete Malinverni - From Louis to Dizzy featuring Bruce Harris – January 18, 2025 - Bruce Harris, whose soulful trumpet playing brings the spirit of jazz legends to life, this concert will explore the rich legacy of icons like Louis Armstrong and Dizzy Gillespie. Experience an evening of swinging rhythms, masterful improvisations, and captivating storytelling that pays homage to the giants of jazz.

Jazz at the Peak: An Intimate Jazz Evening with Pete Malinverni - The Jazz Age featuring Janis Siegel – March 1, 2025 - Janis Siegel, from Manhattan Transfer, celebrated for her powerful voice and dynamic performances, will capture the essence of The Jazz Age, blending nostalgic melodies with fresh, contemporary interpretations. Experience an evening of timeless jazz classics and captivating performances that celebrate the enduring allure of this golden age of music.

Palaver Strings + Little House Dance: Noisefloor - November 2, 2024

​Twelve musicians of Palaver Strings and eight dancers of little house dance perform Noisefloor, a new project that seamlessly blends music and dance—dancers are involved in the composition process and musicians are involved in little house’s movement language.

Bringing contemporary dance into the spotlight, Little House Dance promises to captivate audiences with their innovative choreography and emotive performances. This Vermont-based dance company is known for its creative storytelling and dynamic stage presence, adding a fresh, local perspective to our diverse lineup.

Spruce Peak UNPLUGGED Rachael & Vilray – January 16, 2025

​As part of our Spruce Peak UNPLUGGED series, this Brooklyn based duo, featuring Rachael Price, the lead singer of Lake Street Dive, and Vilray, composer and performer, will captivate you with their unique blend of jazz-infused melodies and timeless vocal harmonies. Dive into a night of elegant music that harks back to the golden age of radio, all while experiencing the powerful and soulful voice of Rachael Price in a more intimate and personal setting. It will be a magical performance where old-school charm meets contemporary talent!

Doktor Kaboom – January 26, 2025

​A science-comedy spectacle that will entertain audiences of all ages with its high-energy blend of humor and education. Equal parts interactive science, comedy, and personal empowerment messages, Doktor Kaboom returns with a new show. Doktor Kaboom: Under Pressure! illustrates physical science concepts, which are also metaphors for real-life mental and emotional pressures.

John Pizzarelli Trio “Stage & Screen” – February 22, 2025

​Renowned jazz guitarist and singer, John Pizzarelli, will grace the stage with his smooth tunes and timeless charm. John Pizzarelli’s newest show with his new trio focuses on music from the Broadway stage and the Silver Screen.

These exciting additions complement an already dynamic season at Spruce Peak Arts, which includes performances by David Sedaris, Deer Tick, and Our Planet Live, among others. With such a wide array of world-class talent, this season promises to be our most exciting yet.

“The addition of these incredible artists and ensembles further solidifies our commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to the resort. Each of these new shows contributes to the richness and diversity of our programming, enhancing our role as a leading cultural destination in Vermont,” said Seth Soloway, Executive Director of Spruce Peak Arts.

Comments