Spruce Peak Arts Announces The 2019-20 Student Matinee Series

The Spruce Peak Performing Art Center's Student Matinee Series connects children, teachers, and schools with the performing arts in deep and meaningful ways bringing performances to Vermont that both complement school curriculum, and introduce students to new worlds they have never known before.



Walk Two Moons -Friday October 11, 10am

The National Players present a moving adaptation of the award-winning novel about family, identity, and coming-of-age. While driving cross-country with her grandparents in search of her mother, 13-year-old Sal meets many eccentric characters, but none more so than Phoebe, the main character in the stories she tells to entertain her grandparents. Phoebe's story bursts with wild conspiracy theories of her own missing mother, which helps Sal confront her own loss. But with a deadline looming, Sal might not make it in time to reunite with the one person she wants to find most.

For curriculum planning the topical links are to family, identity, indigenous peoples/cultures/traditions, coming of age, literature, and loss. The recommended grades are 5th to 9th.

Go Home Tiny Monster -Tuesday, November 5, 10am

One day, Sylvie and her family of homespun creatures find themselves in need of a new home. Luckily, they have an audience full of people who can help them out. Inspired by true stories, Go Home Tiny Monster features The Gottabees' trademark mix of puppetry, joyously absurd silliness, physical theater, live music, and surprising poignancy.

For curriculum planning the topical links are to home insecurity, community, helping others, gratitude, humor, interactive theater, and community action. The recommended grades are Pre-K to 5th.

Rhapsody in Black -Thursday, November 7 at 11am (and public evening performance at 7pm)

Rhapsody in Black is a one-man show that explores Leland Gantt's personal journey to understand and eventually transcend racism in America. A prismatic look at life on the color line, Gantt presents a poignant, enraging, and often hilarious travelogue through the psyche of the perpetual "other." As he spends a lifetime struggling with what it means to be black, he ultimately understands what it means to be a man. A blistering indictment of tribalism in all forms, Rhapsody in Black deconstructs notions of race and identity-provoking thought, realigning perspectives, and sparking the conversation we need right now.

For curriculum planning the topical links are to blackness and black identity, racism, America, cultural awareness, otherness, and empathy. The recommended grades are 7th to 12th.

Che Malambo -Wednesday, February 5 at 10am (and public evening performance at 7pm)

The Argentine company Che Malambo excites audiences through precise footwork and rhythmic stomping, drumming of the bombos, singing, and whirling boleadoras (lassos with stones on the end). Presenting a thrilling, percussive dance and music spectacle, the company's work celebrates the unique South American cowboy tradition of the gaucho. This powerhouse all-male company of gauchos is directed by French choreographer and former ballet dancer Gilles Brinas.

For curriculum planning the topical links are to world music, Argentinian culture/history/tradition, collaboration, innovation, ensemble, ethnicity, movement, and expression. Recommended for all ages.

Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society - Focus on Female Composers- Friday, March 27 at 10am (and public evening performance at 7pm)

Engage in Women's History Month from a different angle - celebrate classical music by female composers with the Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society! Women composers have written hundreds of masterpieces that are not performed as frequently as the work of their male peers. Explore the voice of women through performance and gain insight from the musicians on the work, through music of chamber music performance and in a discussion led by Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society Artistic Director, and world-renowned cellist, Jia Kim.

For curriculum planning the topical links are to Women's History Month, musicians, composers, collaboration, feminism, voice, identity, expression, ensemble, and justice. The recommended grades are 3rd to 12th.

David Gonzalez- The Boy Who Could Sing Pictures-Thursday, May 14 at 10am

The story of Luca, son of the Bustelo-the-Jester, in which he discovers his gift of magical song. The adventure follows Luca through a summer-long tour of surprises and wonders, and reaches a climax with a fateful encounter with the evil ministers "Reducto", and "Canoli". Luca learns to trust his talents as saves the day, and the kingdom too! Based on the book by Seymour Leichman and featuring the music of Villa-Lobos, Piazzola, Bach, Beethoven and Daniel Kelly in beautiful 3D surround sound. The show also features Nina Nails It a tale in which a savvy girl teaches a wizard where his true heart resides.

For curriculum planning the topical links are to storytelling, technology, perception, stereotypes, beliefs, racism, anti-bullying, compassion, generosity, and personal truth. The recommended grades are 3rd to 7th.

Free comprehensive study guides are available online to help teachers, students, and parents prepare and reflect upon the performances. Companion workshops with a teaching artist are available to work in your classroom with your students before or after a show. Tickets are $8.50 and needs based scholarships are available. Schools and homeschoolers can get more information by contacting Julianne Nickerson, Education Manager at 802.760.4638.





