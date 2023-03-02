Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SWEAT Comes to Northern Stage Next Week

Performances run March 8-26.

Mar. 02, 2023  
SWEAT Comes to Northern Stage Next Week

Lynn Nottage's 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner Sweat continues Northern Stage's 25th Anniversary Season March 8-26 in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction, Vermont.

Sweat is a heart-wrenching portrait of the human cost of the decline in manufacturing that shines a light on working class communities that often feel left behind. The plot of Sweat revolves around Cynthia, a factory worker in Reading, PA, who shocks her friends and co-workers by applying for a position in the factory's management. Globalization and automation bring massive cuts to the factory, unraveling decades-old friendships and exposing the racial fault lines of the town. Can the union strike hold or will everyone have to fend for themselves? Sweat is a powerful and emotional look at identity, race, economy, and humanity.

Written by Nottage, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Ruined, as well as the multiple award-winning play Intimate Apparel, Sweat will be directed by Northern Stage's BOLD Associate Artistic Director Sarah Elizabeth Wansley, director of the recent Spring Awakening and Heisenberg at Northern Stage. Says Wansley, "Sweat is such an important story for our community - although it takes place in Reading, PA, so many of the struggles of the characters resonate with challenges we are facing in the Upper Valley (the decline in manufacturing, addiction & recovery, incarceration, and economic pressures). This is also a play about friendship and family, how we take care of people we love when they are going through tough times. Lynn Nottage is one of the best writers of our time, and this production features an ensemble of experienced actors working at the top of their craft."

The cast of eight features Stori Ayers (TBS's "The Last O.G." starring Tracy Morgan) as Cynthia; Robert David Grant (Macbeth and King Lear at Northern Stage) as Jason; Matthew Henerson (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, directed by Phylicia Rashad, at the Mark Taper Forum) as Stan; Anna O'Donoghue (Tom Stoppard's Rock 'n' Roll on Broadway) as Jessie; Marcus Raye Pérez (Richard III in The Public's Shakespeare in the Park) as Oscar; Christopher B. Portley (La Race Off-Broadway at WP Theater) as Chris; Greg Alverez Reid (Blues for an Alabama Sky at Center Theater Group) as Evan/Brucie; and Anne Torsiglieri (Donna in Mamma Mia! at Northern Stage, and on Broadway in Top Girls, Parade, Blood Brothers, and Miss Saigon) as Tracey.

Joining Wansley on the creative team are David L. Arsenault (Set Designer), Jaymee Ngernwichit (Costume Designer), Mary Ellen Stebbins (Lighting Designer), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Designer), Casey Kaleba (Fight Director), Colt Luedtke (Production Stage Manager), Elle Muller (Assistant Director), and Alexandria Piton (Costume Assistant). Northern Stage's Dartmouth Experiential Term (E-Termers) students Isaiah Brown and Alexandria Piton serve as the understudies for this production.

Performance times are Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m. Opening Night is Saturday, March 11th at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $19 to $69 - $19 for students of all ages, $20 for those

under the age of 25, and $34 for all seats on the final preview performance, Friday, March 10th at 7:30 p.m. Pay What You Can for the first two preview performances, Wednesday and Thursday, March 8th and 9th at 7:30 p.m. Access for All tickets (for EBT card holders) are $5 and are available for any performance while ticket supplies last. The Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts is located at 74 Gates Street, White River Junction, VT. For tickets and information, call (802) 296-7000 or visit www.northernstage.org. COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: Masks are not required but are encouraged inside the Barrette Center for the Arts.




Julieta Venegas Announces Live Performance at Boch Centers Shubert Theatre Photo
Julieta Venegas Announces Live Performance at Boch Center's Shubert Theatre
Eleven-time Latin Grammy Award winner Julieta Venegas announces a live performance at the Boch Center (270 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116) in Shubert Theatre on Thursday, June 1. Public on sale commences this Friday, February 24th at 12:00 pm local time.
The Flynn Announces $25 Lottery Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON Photo
The Flynn Announces $25 Lottery Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON
The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Flynn have announced a ticket lottery for performances on the Flynn Main Stage on February 28, March 1, and March 2. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each for these performances.
Vermont Repertory Theatre Presents Shakespeares THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Photo
Vermont Repertory Theatre Presents Shakespeare's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS
Fidler and Kendall aren't only interested in the literary titans of the past's heavy works. The first production for their new company? William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors.
The Art of Mycology: Mushroom Photographs by Meg Madden Comes to the Jackson Gallery at To Photo
The Art of Mycology: Mushroom Photographs by Meg Madden Comes to the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater
Mycology is the scientific study of fungi. Meg Madden is an artist with a passion for this science, sparked while out on a hike with her young daughter during March of 2020, the early days of the pandemic lockdown.

More Hot Stories For You


Weston Theater Company Announces 87th SeasonWeston Theater Company Announces 87th Season
March 2, 2023

Susanna Gellert, Executive Artistic Director of Weston Theater Company, has announced the 87th season of Vermont's oldest, award-winning professional theater.  Learn more about the lineup here!
SWEAT Comes to Northern Stage Next WeekSWEAT Comes to Northern Stage Next Week
March 2, 2023

Lynn Nottage’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner Sweat continues Northern Stage’s 25th Anniversary Season March 8-26 in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction, Vermont.
Julieta Venegas Announces Live Performance at Boch Center's Shubert TheatreJulieta Venegas Announces Live Performance at Boch Center's Shubert Theatre
February 24, 2023

Eleven-time Latin Grammy Award winner Julieta Venegas announces a live performance at the Boch Center (270 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116) in Shubert Theatre on Thursday, June 1. Public on sale commences this Friday, February 24th at 12:00 pm local time.
Lost Nation Theater Presents Its Students In The Disney Musical FROZEN JR.Lost Nation Theater Presents Its Students In The Disney Musical FROZEN JR.
February 23, 2023

Thrilling adventures proving true love comes in many forms - especially in the bond between sisters -  take the Lost Nation Theater stage by storm with Frozen Jr.!!
The Flynn Announces $25 Lottery Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMONThe Flynn Announces $25 Lottery Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON
February 23, 2023

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Flynn have announced a ticket lottery for performances on the Flynn Main Stage on February 28, March 1, and March 2. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each for these performances.
share