Puscifer, A Perfect Circle And Primus to Celebrate Maynard Keenan's Birthday At The Boch Center Wang Theatre

Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus bring Sessanta Tour to the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston on April 2 + 3, 2024.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Sessanta, the tour featuring Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus joining forces, and sharing band members for a wholly unique concert experience, have extended their tour, adding a pair of shows in Boston at the Boch Center Wang Theatre April 2 + 3, 2024. Tickets will go on sale Friday November 3, 2023 at 10AM EST at bochcenter.org.

“What a glorious notion of combining three bands that all start with the letter ‘P' for a tribute to Maynard Keenan's 60th trip around the sun,” shared Primus' Les Claypool. “I've known Maynard for more than three decades and I have to say, I've yet to meet a more creative, ambitious and industrious human being; that is assuming he is actually human. Often his perspective and output are more ‘extraterrestrial' than that of this planet so, It wouldn't surprise me if he has some sort ‘Prometheus' type DNA deep in his marrow.”

Sessanta is a resurrection, and expansion, of the 2014 Los Angeles event, Cinquanta, which was originally a one-time only celebration. Much like that fabled evening, which commemorated Maynard James Keenan's landmark 50th birthday, Sessanta celebrates the Puscifer and A Perfect Circle frontman as he turns 60.

The tour's unique format sees the musicians from the trio of bands joining each other's performances throughout the concert. While each group will have their own distinctive set, the players will continually transform as the night unfolds.


“It took some massaging, and some long days in rehearsal, but we managed to seamlessly pull off this three-song rotation at Cinquanta, my 50th birthday shows, at The Greek Theatre in 2014,” says Keenan of the dates that also sees A Perfect Circle's first live performances since 2018. “Bands aren't used to simultaneously sharing the stage with other bands, but if anyone can do it, it's Primus, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer.”

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

WHAT:                         Sessanta Tour

WHEN:                        April 2 + 3, 2024

                                                                                               

WHERE:                      Boch Center Wang Theatre

Tickets On Sale Friday, November 3, 2023, at 10:00 AM

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA  

About the Boch Center

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.




