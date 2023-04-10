Lyric Theatre Company Presents SHREK THE MUSICAL at The Flynn This Month

An ogre, a donkey and a princess walk into a dragon's lair ... and you don't want to miss what happens next! See how the story goes at Lyric Theatre Company's "Shrek The Musical", presented April 13-16 at The Flynn MainStage in Burlington, VT.

There's something for the whole family in this one-of-a-kind, hilarious fairytale in which curses are reversed, monsters are the heroes, and princesses are beautiful in all shapes and sizes.

Lyric's cast and crew have been busy rehearsing and building, painting and decorating sets, designing and crafting costumes, props and much more.

The production is made possible by 37 cast members, nearly 50 crew members, a 17-piece orchestra and hundreds of volunteers.

Based on the 2001 animated DreamWorks comedy, this family-friendly musical is about two hours long plus one intermission. Audio description for the Sunday matinee is available, and there will be an ASL translator for the Saturday evening show. Performances are sponsored by Vermont Federal Credit Union.

Six shows will be performed: Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 16, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets are $19-45, available only on the Flynn Center's ticket website at flynnvt.org or by calling 86-FLYNN. More information: lyrictheatrevt.org/shrek.