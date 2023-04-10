Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lyric Theatre Company Presents SHREK THE MUSICAL at The Flynn This Month

Shows are Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 16, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Lyric Theatre Company Presents SHREK THE MUSICAL at The Flynn This Month

An ogre, a donkey and a princess walk into a dragon's lair ... and you don't want to miss what happens next! See how the story goes at Lyric Theatre Company's "Shrek The Musical", presented April 13-16 at The Flynn MainStage in Burlington, VT.

There's something for the whole family in this one-of-a-kind, hilarious fairytale in which curses are reversed, monsters are the heroes, and princesses are beautiful in all shapes and sizes.

Lyric's cast and crew have been busy rehearsing and building, painting and decorating sets, designing and crafting costumes, props and much more.

The production is made possible by 37 cast members, nearly 50 crew members, a 17-piece orchestra and hundreds of volunteers.

Based on the 2001 animated DreamWorks comedy, this family-friendly musical is about two hours long plus one intermission. Audio description for the Sunday matinee is available, and there will be an ASL translator for the Saturday evening show. Performances are sponsored by Vermont Federal Credit Union.

Six shows will be performed: Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 16, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets are $19-45, available only on the Flynn Center's ticket website at flynnvt.org or by calling 86-FLYNN. More information: lyrictheatrevt.org/shrek.



#SKYLIGHTS Comes to the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater This Month Photo
#SKYLIGHTS Comes to the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater This Month
Spring is coming and so is an unusual exhibit at the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. #Skylights is a collection of works on paper by Ripton artist Winslow Colwell which take the simple kite to a new and whimsical spot in the virtual sky.
The Stragglers, Americana/Bluegrass String Band To Perform Live at the Vergennes Opera Hou Photo
The Stragglers, Americana/Bluegrass String Band To Perform Live at the Vergennes Opera House, April 15
Get Ready for some toe-tapping-can't-stay-in-your-seat music with The Stragglers, live at the Vergennes Opera House on Saturday, April 15. The Opera House acoustics are amazing for this kind of music, and the sounds of this string band will fill the historic theater to the rafters! 
Middlebury Acting Company Presents SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Photo
Middlebury Acting Company Presents SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
Middlebury Acting Company will present the Vermont Premiere of Small Mouth Sounds, a play by Bess Wohl.
H+H Principal Flutist Emi Ferguson Awarded 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant Photo
H+H Principal Flutist Emi Ferguson Awarded 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant
The Lincoln Center honored H+H Principal Flutist Emi Ferguson with a 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant. Presented annually to up to five instrumentalists or ensembles, the prestigious award recognizes American musicians who have great potential for solo careers.

More Hot Stories For You


#SKYLIGHTS Comes to the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater This Month#SKYLIGHTS Comes to the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater This Month
April 6, 2023

Spring is coming and so is an unusual exhibit at the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. #Skylights is a collection of works on paper by Ripton artist Winslow Colwell which take the simple kite to a new and whimsical spot in the virtual sky.
Middlebury Acting Company Presents SMALL MOUTH SOUNDSMiddlebury Acting Company Presents SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
April 5, 2023

Middlebury Acting Company will present the Vermont Premiere of Small Mouth Sounds, a play by Bess Wohl.
H+H Principal Flutist Emi Ferguson Awarded 2023 Avery Fisher Career GrantH+H Principal Flutist Emi Ferguson Awarded 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant
March 29, 2023

The Lincoln Center honored H+H Principal Flutist Emi Ferguson with a 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant. Presented annually to up to five instrumentalists or ensembles, the prestigious award recognizes American musicians who have great potential for solo careers.
Town Hall Theater Presents 'The Making of a Community Within a Community'Town Hall Theater Presents 'The Making of a Community Within a Community'
March 29, 2023

On Thursday, April 6 at 5:30pm, Town Hall Theater will be presenting the film Boom & Whoa – The Making of a Community Within a Community by The Yellow House Community.
New Perennials Project and Town Hall Theater Present YEMANJA: Wisdom from the African Heart of BrazilNew Perennials Project and Town Hall Theater Present YEMANJA: Wisdom from the African Heart of Brazil
March 23, 2023

On Tuesday, April 6 at 7pm, Town Hall Theater will be presenting the award winning film Yemanja: Wisdom from the African Heart of Brazil.
share