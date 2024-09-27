Lost Nation Theater Presents Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lost Nation Theater’s season finale production of Shakespeare’s magical final play, The Tempest performs Thursdays through Sundays, October 10th – 27th at Montpelier City Hall.

Lost Nation Theater is thrilled to bring back its Fall Foliage Shakespeare tradition and reunite with director Ann Harvey.

“The Tempest hangs on the story of two families, something that all of us can recognize. Shakespeare's last play is chock full of hate, love, attraction, revenge, cruelty, magic, compassion and more. Together with a terrific Production Team, the acting company will bring this energetic, magical tale to an audience where the true alchemy happens. I can't wait,” said Ann Harvey, Director of The Tempest.

This fast-paced, entertaining, show bursting with music, begins with betrayal, moves through reckoning & redemption, and ends with freedom & forgiveness. The Tempest’s brilliance lies in knitting together poignant drama, madcap comedy, fantasy, and an empowering ending.

LNT uses the “First Folio Text” to bring that brilliance to life. Director Harvey explains:

"First Folio Text" sounds academic and dry but nothing could be further from the truth! It is as close as we can get to Shakespeare's original texts - full of acting clues, directions, and vibrance; creating robust, lively, UNDERSTANDABLE productions. Now here we are on an adventure together once more, following the lead of my very guide and playmate - William Shakespeare.

LNT’s Founder Kim Bent, a veteran of the Champlain Shakespeare Festival, emphatically agrees with Harvey:“First Folio technique has been our guiding light. Shakespeare’s script is the score, and we love learning to sing it as he composed it!”

Joining director Ann Harvey are choreographer Emma Manion, composer Kathleen Keenan, scenic designer John Paul Devlin (The Prom) and costumer Cora Fauser (I Am My Own Wife) and production stage manager Tara Hightower. Lighting designer Kayo Tokuue joins us for the first time from Japan/NYC.

The Tempest asks: How do we find our way back to one another after being estranged? Hilarious fools, magical spirits flit through the show celebrating the power of love and forgiveness and what it means to be human.

The cast features LNT Founder Kim Bent as Prospero. Returning are Nick Wheeler (Into the Woods, Twelfth Night), Jim Thompson (The Prom), Marissa Mattogno (Hairspray). Making their LNT mainstage debuts are: Aliza Azarian, Angie Calfa, Emily Harvey Lacroix, Evan J Lewis, Brittney Malik, Case Phinney, Jim Phinney, Stacia Richard, Kolin Shaw, Töve Wood.

‘This is a bucket-list script for me. And the intimacy of LNT’s space is perfect for it.” – John Devlin, set designer.

