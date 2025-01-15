News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

HEART STRINGS: MCMC Faculty Benefit Concert Comes to the Town Hall Theater

This is part of a year-long celebration of MCMC’s 10th Anniversary! 

By: Jan. 15, 2025
HEART STRINGS: MCMC Faculty Benefit Concert Comes to the Town Hall Theater
The talented faculty of the Middlebury Community Music Center will take to the Town Hall Theater stage on Thursday, February 6 at 6:30pm to perform an inspiring concert, all to benefit student scholarships. It’s part of a year-long celebration of MCMC’s 10th Anniversary! 

From timeless classics to contemporary favorites, experience a repertoire that celebrates love in all its forms. This performance promises moving melodies and bold rhythms that will stay with you long after the final chord. Every note played will help create a future where music education is accessible to all, empowering every person to discover the joy and transformative power of music.  

 This event is pay-what-you-can–no set ticket price. Any amount you choose directly supports student scholarships, making life-changing music education accessible to all. Buy your tickets today online




