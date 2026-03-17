Champlain Philharmonic to Perform Spring Concert at Town Hall Theater

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Town Hall Theater and The Champlain Philharmonic have announced its Spring Concert, conducted by Music Director Matt LaRocca. They will be performing at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury on Saturday, March 28th at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature a diverse selection of works, beginning with Fanfare by Vermont composer Erik Nielsen, a piece originally commissioned by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra in celebration of their 80th anniversary.

They will also perform Gwyneth Walker's Let America Be America Again, a powerful musical setting of the Langston Hughes poem featuring narrator Al Wakefield.

This will be followed by select movements from Lee Johnson's Dead Symphony No. 6. This work offers a brilliant, fantasy-like tribute to the music of the Grateful Dead, including nods to "St. Stephen," "Sugar Magnolia," and "China Doll."

Concluding the performance will be Antonín Dvořák's beloved Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World").